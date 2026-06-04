Salina Pediatric Care Achieves Breastfeeding Friendly Practice Designation

Salina Pediatric Care at Salina Regional Health Center has earned a five-star Breastfeeding Friendly Physician Practice Designation by the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition.

According to the Hospital, the entire staff at Salina Pediatric Care has committed to supporting and encouraging the breastfeeding mothers they see each day in reaching their breastfeeding goals.

Salina Pediatric Care met each of the criteria of the Kansas Breastfeeding Friendly Physician Practice Designation:

Welcoming spaces and environment

Community connections and referrals

Staff and parent education

Supportive policies and procedures

Onsite skilled lactation support

Breastfeeding is recognized by every major health organization as the standard in infant feeding, with important short- and long-term benefits for both the mother and child. In Kansas, 89% of mothers choose breastfeeding after birth, but only 50% are still breastfeeding exclusively at 3 months. That number drops to just 28% when the baby is 6 months old.

Kansas health providers, like those at Salina Pediatric Care, are working to improve these numbers – one family at a time.

“This designation speaks to our commitment of providing quality pediatric care,” said Mary Winkel, a certified lactation consultant on staff at Salina Pediatric Care. “Our providers and nurses are well-educated to support mothers and newborns, and we offer in-house lactation consultations. Breastfeeding has been shown to help newborns develop a strong immune systems and provides increased protection from many illnesses and diseases.”

Pointing out that many breastfeeding parents abandon breastfeeding when faced with obstacles because they lack support, Sarah Jolley, chair of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, said, “We want to acknowledge and celebrate Salina Pediatric Care for creating a culture of support for breastfeeding families to meet their goals and setting an example for other physician practices in Kansas.”

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To learn more about the Breastfeeding Friendly Physician Practice Designation, visit https://ksbreastfeeding.org/breastfeeding-friendly-physician-practice-designation/.