Salina on Tap is Saturday

Salina’s premiere craft beer festival will set up shop downtown this Saturday. Salina on Tap will run 4-7 pm in the area of the City Lights Stage, in and around the 100 block of North Santa Fe, which will be closed to thru traffic for the event. Santa Fe will be closed from Ash to Iron Streets.

Tickets can be purchased online, or at the event on Saturday, beginning at 2:30. General admission tickets are still available. VIP tickets are sold out.

Those attending Salina on Tap can start checking in as early as 3:00. The event starts at 4:00.

BRING YOUR ID. Volunteers will be carding anyone who appears under the age of 30. Taster cups will be given out upon ticket scanning.

There will be multiple beer gardens around the City Lights Stage, and in the plaza across the street. There will over 100 different brews to sample from all over the country, including local and national brewers.

Beer tasting booths will be located throughout the area, with ample room for those who attend to roam the area around both the City Lights Stage parking lot and Phillips Plaza, enjoying an Okberfest-type atmosphere.

Anybody who has purchased a VIP ticket will receive the exclusive Salina on Tap t-shirt and pint glass. These commemorative items can be picked up any time between 4-7 at Clubhouse Golf. VIPs also will have access to the golf simulators, and to catered food.

There will be live entertainment on the City Lights Stage through the event. Cash Hollistah and DJ Bearfoot will get things started. Hey Radio will close things out.

Tacos Food Truck will be setup in the area of the stage, and Color Me Crazy will be onsite with an open air photo booth near the Welcome to 67401 mural .

Parking is located on 5th and 7th Street. Take advantage of the public parking lots.

Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 KSAL alongside our sponsors are excited to welcome you into this fantastic event. See you Saturday!