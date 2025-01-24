Salina Manufacturer to Close

A Salina manufacturer will close by the end of the year, and will gradually layoff 98 employees.

Coperion K-Tron notified officials including the Salina mayor, the Kansas Department of Commerce, and KansasWorks that it is closing its manufacturing facility at 606 N. Front Street by the end of the year.

The first eight will be let go on March 27. Another 74 will leave on June 26. The following 12 will happen on Sept. 30, and the final four will be on Dec. 31.

The jobs range from warehouse operations to manufacturing engineers to assembly operations.

Approximately 50 roles, mostly in engineering and sales, which will be retained and transitioned to remote work roles.

Coperion K-Tron designs and manufactures machines, systems, and components for bulk material handling.

KSAL News reached out to company officials Thursday afternoon. As of mid-day Friday they have not responded back.