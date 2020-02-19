Salina, KS

Salina Man Jailed after Injury Crash

KSAL StaffFebruary 19, 2020

A hit and run driver was arrested after telling police his car was stolen.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, 20-year-old Dolton DeWitt was arrested after allegedly running away from a two car injury crash Tuesday morning.

Police say about 8am, DeWitt was driving a Buick sedan southbound on North 5th and failed to yield to a Ford pickup traveling eastbound on Woodland.

The collision sent a 56-year-old male passenger from the truck to the hospital to be treated for neck and back pain, while the F150’s driver was checked at the scene for shoulder pain by medics.

Forty-five-minutes after the crash, DeWitt called authorities to report that his 2001 Buick Century had been stolen. Police say an eyewitness report at the crash scene and interviews with DeWitt led to his arrest with charges that could include driving on a suspended license, failure to yield and leaving the scene of an accident.

