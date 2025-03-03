Salina Man Arrested after Striking Victim with Truck

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after being run down by a pickup truck in the parking lot at a night club.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that just before 2am Saturday, three men that were walking out of the Shady Lady night club on West Old 40 Highway were targeted by a disgruntled customer in a pickup.

Authorities say 45-year-old Dalan L. Hano of Salina was asked to leave the establishment after arguing inside with staff. Deputies say Hano sat in his Ford F150 for some time before revving the engine and steering toward the trio of men.

The victim was struck and flung into another car in the lot. The two other men were uninjured after dodging the Ford as it came thundering through the lot.

Deputies and Salina Police officers were able to identify and locate Hano at his home in the 900 block of N. 13th Street and arrest him. Hano is now facing charges that could include 3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, criminal damage to property and DUI.

Investigators note that Hano had no contact or interaction with the three men inside the bar before targeting them.