Salina Fireworks Bucket Brigade Launches

The Salina Fire Department is launching the Salina Fireworks Bucket Brigade, a new community safety program for the Independence Day season.

According to the agency, through partnerships with Salina businesses the department collected 800 five-gallon buckets to help citizens safely dispose of spent fireworks. Decals were placed on the buckets with instructions on proper disposal.

All are encouraged to place used fireworks in the bucket, fill it with water, allow the contents to soak overnight, and dispose of the material the following day. This simple step can help prevent fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

The free buckets will be distributed at fireworks tents located within Salina city limits, with one bucket available per household while supplies last. A limited number of buckets will also be available for pickup at each of Salina’s four fire stations. Stop by your nearest fire station or fireworks stand to pick yours up.

The Salina Fire Department would like to thank Salina Blue LLC for their generous donation of decals, as well as the following businesses for donating buckets:

Lowe’s

Tractor Supply

Sherwin-Williams

Walmart

Atwoods

Target,

Bomgaars