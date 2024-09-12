Salina Fire Chief Retiring

The Salina Fire Department is in search of a new leader.

According to the City of Salina, Fire Chief Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr. is resigning.

Chief Sneidar joined the Salina Fire Department in March 2022. During his time in Salina, accomplishments have included station alerting implementation at all fire stations, plans developed for a new Fire Station 4, significant fire department fleet upgrades, and securing a “Baby Box” for the community through private funding.

“Serving the department and the Salina community has been an honor. The time my wife and I have spent here has been truly special, and we will miss the many friendships and experiences we’ve gained along the way. I wish the city, its residents, and the SFD continued success.”

Salina City Manager Schrage said “I want to thank Chief Sneidar for his service and wish him well in his retirement.”

Chief Sneidar will remain on staff through November 1.