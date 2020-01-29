Salina Downtown Goes Red For KC

In the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV Salina Downtown is glowing red after dark. In support of the Kansas City Chiefs first appearance in the Super Bowl in a half-century, the four overhead structures are lit in the team’s colors, red and yellow.

The overhead structures are one of the most visible components of the now completed $160 million downtown revitalization project, the largest public-private partnership in the history of Salina. It began back in April of 2018 and concluded this past December. It included underground waterline replacement along Santa Fe. Other highlights of the project include:

Salina Fieldhouse

KU School of Medicine and Nursing

The Alley – bowling alley and family fun center

Drive-thru recycling center

Old Chicago restaurant

A downtown hotel project is progressing, as are several other projects including YaYa’s Euro Bistro and a Starbucks as part of the hotel project.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage told KSAL News at the conclusion of the project that the four overhead structures would become a Salina signature, in particular at night.

The metal works, which were forged at Bender Steel in Valley Center stretch over four main crosswalks in downtown, making a distinctive statement for shop owners and patrons to enjoy.

The unique overhead structures illuminate at night, lit by LEDs from the bottom up. A palette of different colors of light splashed on the steel will help set the mood in the district. The lights are controlled, and can be changed as needed to coincide with community events and celebrations.