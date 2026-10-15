Salina Central Girls Build on State Success, Ready for Another Postseason Run

SALINA, Kan. — Salina Central’s girls cross country team proved last fall that youth doesn’t have to be a weakness.

The Mustangs finished eighth at the KSHSAA Class 5A State Cross Country Championships, marking their first appearance at the state meet since 1985. While senior standout Kaylie Shultz led the way by capturing the individual state championship, a young supporting cast helped make the team’s return to the big stage memorable.

Three freshmen and a sophomore finished within a nine-place span, placing between 50th and 59th on the demanding 5-kilometer course at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. The runners battled rain, mud and the course’s notorious rolling hills while gaining valuable experience against some of the state’s top competition.

Sophomores Emily Shurts (left), and Callie Van Court have provided steady performances in the middle of Central’s cross country lineup.

Freshmen Raylin Jensen, Emily Shurts and Callie Van Court finished 50th, 55th and 59th, respectively, while sophomore Deliliah McWhorter placed 53rd. Their times were 21:21.13 for Jensen, 21:31.78 for Shurts, 21:44 for Van Court and 21:23.57 for McWhorter.

That experience has given Central reason to believe it can make another postseason run this fall.

With league, sub-state and state competition approaching, the Mustangs are hoping the lessons learned a year ago will translate into even greater success.

“Coming off qualifying for state was a big confidence boost for our team,” said Shultz, who won the Class 5A individual title in 17:26.30 and earned the Bob Timmons Award, presented to the top male and female runners at Rim Rock.

“We also won our first meet this year at Junction City (on Oct. 3), which I believe gives us a lot of confidence going into these last few races.”

Central has faced a personnel change this season after Jensen decided not to return to cross country. However, the Mustangs gained an experienced athlete in junior Reese Schneweis, a state qualifier in track who brings speed and competitiveness to the lineup.

Schneweis was already familiar with several of her new teammates, having trained with McWhorter, Shurts and Van Court in a strength and conditioning program for distance runners during the previous two summers.

The addition of junior Reese Schneweis has given Salina Central coach Trey Cullins something to yell about.

“We were thrilled to pick up Reese,” said first-year coach Trey Cullins. “She brings in a competitive spirit, so that part was easy for her. It’s just a matter of her continuing to get comfortable with the 5K race.”

Shultz has consistently been Central’s top finisher this season, but the battle for the No. 2 spot has been more fluid. McWhorter, Schneweis and Van Court have each stepped up at different points, giving the Mustangs several potential contributors behind their individual star.

Cullins said the trio’s ability to run together has been an important part of the team’s approach. Now, the challenge is getting everyone to perform at their best when the stakes are highest.

“They run a very similar way, they’re very pack oriented,” Cullins said. “It has been a little bit up and down for each of them through the season. I would love it if everything clicks this week.”

Central will get its next opportunity to measure its progress Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division II Championships in Derby.

After finishing third in the league meet a year ago, Shultz believes the Mustangs’ younger runners have made significant strides and are ready to take another step forward.

“I think our young runners have developed greatly,” she said. “We have been to Olathe Twilight and Rim Rock, which were great opportunities. The girls have taken these experiences and have competed aggressively and strong.”

For Central, last fall’s state appearance was more than a successful finish to the season. It was a foundation for the future. With Shultz leading a group that has gained experience, added depth and learned to compete together, the Mustangs are aiming to turn that foundation into another post-season breakthrough.