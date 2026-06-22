Salina Celebrates Spirit of Freedom

A weekend Juneteenth celebration in Salina was filled with good food, great music, and amazing people.

DJ Candy kept the high energy with a great playlist and LED lights cast over the dance floor. The crowd did not disappoint, showing the strength of the community, celebrating even after the weather had other plans for the evening.

The dance was followed by a parade and celebration on Saturday that started on Iron and went through Santa Fe, ending in Oakdale Park. The parade brought the community together as it moved through the town. The parade created excitement for the rest of the celebration with live music, dancing, and some more vendors. Families and neighbors lined the park to welcome the procession, creating a lively celebration where people could grab food and then go and enjoy the dance floor.

Juneteenth marks the moment that ensured that the last enslaved African Americans were finally freed. Celebrating this historic milestone through dance music and community connection was incredibly meaningful. For generations who were denied basic freedoms and the right to gather, coming together openly in a park to dance and share community spaces is a beautiful way to reclaim history. It honors the strength of those who came before, preserving rich cultural traditions for the next generation, and creates a welcoming space where unity and freedom can be felt by everyone.