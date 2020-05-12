Salina, KS

Salina Baseball Moves Forward Despite Postseason Decision

Pat StrathmanMay 12, 2020

Legion baseball is still a go in Salina.

However, the postseason will be different.

The Kansas American Legion Baseball Committee was ordered Monday to cancel the 2020 Zone and State tournaments. On April 7, the Americanism Commission, in consultation with National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford, announced the cancellation of all 2020 American Legion Baseball national tournaments. That included all eight Regional Tournaments and the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

Despite the alterations, Salina Baseball Enterprises will still play the 2020 season as planned, but as an independent with plans to return to legion baseball in 2021. The three teams – Salina Falcons, Hawks and Eagles – have played legion and non-legion teams in the past.

President Tyler Henoch and board members are currently in discussion with multiple teams and programs within Kansas to form an independent postseason for 2020. This will consist of both 18U and 16U divisions.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

