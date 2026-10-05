Salina Animal Cruelty Case Dismissed

A misdemeanor criminal case against two Salina Animal Services employees has been dismissed.

According to court records, the case against Animal Services Manager Monique Hawley and Operations Superintendent Andrea Murphy was dismissed without prejudice on Friday. Both had been facing charges which include three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

A jury trial had been scheduled for this fall

If found guilty, the potential penalty would have been 5 days to 1 year in jail, and a fine between $500 and $2,500.

The case stemmed from the euthanization of three puppies by a heart-stick lethal injection into the animal’s heart.

When a court case is dismissed without prejudice, it means the current lawsuit or charge is ended, but the plaintiff or prosecutor is legally allowed to file the same claim again in the future.