Safe Halloween Events Planned

Several safe Halloween trick or treat events are planned in Salina Thursday.

Here is a list of some of the events children are invited to participate in:

Salina Area Technical College is planning some spook-tacular fun as they move our annual Trunk-or-Treat event indoors. This year, they are offering a unique two-level trick-or-treat experience at the college, ensuring a safe and exciting environment for all ages. Explore both floors of Building A as you collect treats from creatively decorated stations set up by our community members and student organizations. The route will start in the basement of the main building by the north ramp entrance and finish in the Student Center. The event is from 3:30 – 5:00 PM at the school at 2562 Centennial ROad.

SM Hanson Music will host their annual Trick-r-Treat event on Thursday Oct 31 – 3:30 to 5:30 pm at their store at 335 S. Clark St in Salina This event has been very popular with the costumed kids receiving a special musical gift and candy. Last year over 370 kids attended.

Brookdale Salina Fairdale invites children to come join them for their Halloween Festival on October 31st from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will have trick-or-treating, games and more. They are located at 2251 East Crawford Street.

The Salina Central Mall is hosting a safe trick or treat event. Mall merchants invite invite trick or treaters in from 5:00 till 7:00 pm on Halloween.

Salina Presbyterian Manor residents are excited to see all the little ghouls, goblins and princesses this Halloween. They invite everyone to join the and let the kids trick or treat from 5:30-7:00pm at their facility at 2601 E. Crawford.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is planning a safe Halloween event in Salina. The agency will give children a chance to safely trick or treat at their Halloween Trooper Trunk-or-Treat at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy at 2019 E. Iron Avenue in the lower parking lot. The event will be on October 31st from 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

Several churches are also planning safe trick-or-treat events.