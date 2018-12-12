Sacred Heart Survives at Russell

Sacred Heart keeps its 41-straight league winning streak in tact with a 50-44 win over Russell on Tuesday night at Amos Morris Gym in Russell.

It was never easy though for the Knights. Russell raced out to an 18-5 toward the end of the first stanza.

The Knights though, would rally for an 18-3 extended run–including outscoring Russell 13-3 in the second quarter–to take a 23-21 halftime lead.

Sacred Heart stretched its lead to 40-31 going in to the final quarter and looked to be in control.

However, Russell–keyed by a double-flagrant on Sacred Heart, scored a four point possession, followed up by a Glen Law layup to pull to within one point, 45-44 with 1:13 remaining.

Russell tried for a go-ahead shot, but missed. Sacred Heart rebounded and was able to close out the game with clutch FTs to hold their league winning streak in tact.

Russell (2-3, 0-2 NCAA) was led by Tyler Whipple with 14 points and Austin Price’s 11 points.

Sacred Heart (3-2, 1-0 NCAA) saw 12 points from both Trace Leners and Tate Herrenbruck to help pace the Knights in the win.

Russell 49, SACRED HEART GIRLS 35

It was a cold shooting night for the Sacred Heart girls team and turnovers didn’t help their cause with Russell.

The Knights led 13-12 after one, but Russell’s Tiffany Dortland was too much as she powered the Lady Broncos 20 points–including 13 in the first half, as Russell led 23-17 at halftime.

Russell dominated the second half and coasted to their second league win as Sacred Heart was unable to figure out the Russell defense.

Russell (3-2, 2-0 NCAA) was led by Dortland with Emerson Nichols tallying 13 points.

Sacred Heart (3-2, 0-1 NCAA) was paced by Ally Cochran with 10 points.

Up next, Sacred Heart travels to Minneapolis for a rivalry double-header on Friday.