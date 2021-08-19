The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers on an RV that was engulfed in flames late Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 4 p.m. yesterday, deputies responded to a report of a 1983 Pace Arrow on fire in the 3400 block of East North Street. Rural Fire District No. 5 put out the fire, and the RV was a complete loss.

Upon further investigation, the tags were found to be expired since 2015 and was registered to a person in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

It is unknown how the RV ended up where it caught fire.