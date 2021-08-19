Salina, KS

RV Fire

KSAL StaffAugust 19, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers on an RV that was engulfed in flames late Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 4 p.m. yesterday, deputies responded to a report of a 1983 Pace Arrow on fire in the 3400 block of East North Street. Rural Fire District No. 5 put out the fire, and the RV was a complete loss.

Upon further investigation, the tags were found to be expired since 2015 and was registered to a person in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

It is unknown how the RV ended up where it caught fire.

