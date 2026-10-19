RV Driver Killed in Crash

A California man who stopped near Salina to use the restroom in his RV was killed in a crash Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Michael David Shreiber from Lake Elsinore, California, pulled his Freightliner Motorhome off onto the right shoulder of the road on Interstate 135 to use the restroom.

A heavy duty Mack Granite truck driven by 34-year-old Eric Dalton Shrick from Valley Falls, Kansas, left the road onto the right shoulder and crashed into the RV.

Shreiber was killed killed in the crash. There were no other injuries, including to Shrick, and a passenger in each vehicle.

The crash happened at 9:17 Monday morning on I 135 south of Salina 0.3 miles South of Smolan Road.