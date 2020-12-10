Royals Upgrade CrownVision

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 10, 2020) – Throughout the offseason, the Kansas City Royals will be upgrading the CrownVision display board and the outfield fence display (out of town score boards) as well as adding a new board in left field that will cover the entire wall of the Hall of Fame. The new video installation will be completed by Daktronics.

“We are very excited to bring these new and improved video boards to our fans at Kauffman Stadium,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We believe everyone will enjoy the enhanced HDR presentation of CrownVision while the new Hall of Fame board will provide great entertainment possibilities together with dynamic ways for our corporate sponsors to connect with our fans. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back to The K next season to share these new experiences together.”

“The improved resolution of the CrownVision and fence displays, along with the addition of the Hall of Fame display, will have a major positive impact on the fan experience at Kauffman Stadium,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Kansas City Royals and to update the display we installed prior to the 2008 season. The advancement in technology over the years, including HDR capability, will certainly be on display and entertaining their fans for years to come.”

The renovation began this week with crews removing the previous boards. CrownVision’s video board will be upgraded to High Dynamic Range (HDR) which will be the fourth largest HDR videoboard in baseball, and the tallest HDR board in baseball or football. Pixels will increase by 138% allowing the human eye to see over a billion colors, thus allowing more contrast and a clearer picture. The board will be 105 feet by 85 feet. The process will take approximately a total of six weeks to complete. The previous HD board debuted before the 2008 season.

The Royals Hall of Fame board will be five times taller than the ribbon board that is currently in place, making it 20.5 feet by 108 feet, offering 2,200 square feet of screen and displaying over 900,000 pixels. Structural work will be done to change the field-facing surface of the Hall of Fame prior to the installation of the new board. The buildout and installation will take approximately one month to complete.

The outfield wall boards will be upgraded in resolution to a brighter, sharper image. The display will bring 700,000 pixels to those walls.

The Royals will be the second ballpark in Major League Baseball to use Daktronics SMD technology which will allow for wider viewing angles and outstanding color blending.