ROYALS ANNOUNCE DEPARTURE OF DAYTON MOORE; J.J. PICOLLO TO LEAD BASEBALL OPERATIONS

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman today announced the departure of Dayton Moore, the organization’s President of Baseball Operations and leader of that department since 2006.

Sherman also announced that J.J. Picollo has been named Executive Vice President and General Manager overseeing baseball operations, effective immediately.

Moore was General Manager as the Royals won the 2014 American League pennant and the 2015 World Series. Under his leadership, the Royals’ record improved over seven consecutive years from 2009 to 2015, matching a Major League Baseball record.

“Dayton’s 16 years of leadership here will always mark the transformation into a World Championship club,” Sherman said. “Our fans, our region, and our community will never forget the excitement we shared in back-to-back pennants and the World Series Championship in 2015. He always put the Kansas City Royals first, and we’re stronger today because of it.”

Picollo became the seventh General Manager in Royals history last September, receiving the title of Senior Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager. He previously held the title of Vice President/Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel from 2015-21, and served as the Royals’ Assistant General Manager-Scouting & Player development from 2008-2015. Picollo joined Kansas City’s Baseball Operations Department in 2006 as Director of Player Development on Aug.13, 2006.

“J.J.’s experience in baseball has prepared him for the challenges ahead,” Sherman said. “He has played a key role in evaluating and developing many of our franchise’s most talented players, including the core that won the 2015 World Series and the young core on the major league team today. He will bring a new lens and approach to leading our baseball operations. I look forward to working with J.J. as we continue to build and develop our team to compete at a high level.”

-KANSAS CITY ROYALS-