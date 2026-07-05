Rotary Celebrates Year of Achievement

The Rotary Club of Salina celebrated a year of meaningful community impact while welcoming new leadership as Amanda Otto concluded her presidency and Jenni Jones assumed the role for the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

Reflecting on her term, Otto highlighted the people and purpose behind the club’s work.

“Serving as your president has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Otto said. “This year has been about people—friendships strengthened, new members welcomed, and lives changed because this club chose to show up.”

According to the organization, during Otto’s leadership, the club completed a wide range of service initiatives, including:

Donated pens, pencils, and financial support to the Saline County Back-to-School Fair

Raised funds and awareness for World Polio Day

Organized a hygiene goods drive for the Salina Public Library

Provided Christmas presents for children at the Martin Luther King Child Development Center

Celebrated Rotaract Week through reading to students, cleanup projects, and assembling Monkey in my Chair kits

Partnered in the KLC Transformation Grant to support leadership development opportunities

Assembled and donated birthday cake kits to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Completed a playground learning map at Heusner Elementary School, with additional schools expressing interest

Contributed toward the 2026 Spring Spruce Up

Volunteered at the Smoky Hill River Festival

Sponsored the Butterfly Garden at Rolling Hills Zoo

Strengthened membership through active recruitment and engagement

Awarded $7,000 in scholarships to 11 students

Achieved 14 of 17 annual club goals

Developed a new three-year strategic plan focused on continued growth

“When Rotarians work together, there is very little we cannot accomplish,” Otto said. “I pass the gavel with tremendous confidence in this club’s future.”

Incoming President Jenni Jones expressed gratitude for Otto’s leadership and the strong foundation left behind.

“Amanda’s leadership has made a lasting impact, and because of her, our club is strong and ready to do even more,” Jones said.

Jones shared her vision for continuing the club’s momentum while aligning with Rotary International’s theme, “Create Lasting Impact.”

“Every project, every volunteer hour, and every new member creates a ripple effect in our community,” Jones said. “My goal is to help others experience the same sense of purpose, belonging, and joy that Rotary has given me.”

Founded March 1, 1917, the Salina Rotary Club has more than a century of service, leadership, and community impact. Today, the club continues its commitment to “Service Above Self” through local initiatives, youth development, and global outreach.

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The Rotary Club of Salina invites community members to learn more and get involved. For more information or to explore membership, email: [email protected]

Photo via Salina Rotary club