Rock Throwing Incident Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at a Salina Police vehicle and an officer.

According to police, Wednesday at about 11:30 AM an officer responded to a welfare check on a male subject in the area of 2000 block of S. Ohio. The report, from a citizen, reported a male appeared confused.

An officer located the subject, identified as Trevor Lawrence (29), in the area. Contact was made with Lawrence who reported he did not need assistance.

The officer determined Lawrence was a suspect in a previous trespassing, which occurred on Monday, and he needed to be issued a Notice to Appear (NTA). The officer asked Lawrence to take a seat on a curb while he issued the NTA and Lawrence cooperated.

As the officer finished the NTA, Lawrence picked up a rock and threw it at the patrol car. The officer went to place Lawrence into custody when Lawrence threw another rock at the vehicle. As the officer went to secure Lawrence, Lawrence when Lawrence threw a rock towards the officer’s head which the officer was able to block with his hand. Lawrence threw another rock at the officer, which went over the officer’s head.

Lawrence then ran and was pursued by the officer where he was caught and taken into custody in the 1900 block of S. Ohio.

The officer received a minor injury to his hand.

Damage to the vehicle was valued at about $1500.

Lawrence was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Battery of a LEO, Aggravated Assault of a LEO, Felony Interference, and Felony Damage to Property.