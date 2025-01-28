Ricky Skaggs Coming to Salina

A multi-GRAMMY Award-winning country and bluegrass singer, musician, producer, and composer is coming to Salina. Rick Skaggs and his all star band Kentucky Thunder are coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

According to the venue, fifteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ricky Skaggs’ career is among the most significant in recent country music history. He launched his own career in 1980, achieving twelve number one hits, eight CMA awards, and eight ACM awards. In 1982, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the youngest musician ever to be inducted at that time.

As for Kentucky Thunder, Skaggs says “this group of guys meets my approval every night. Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show…and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win.” The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson (banjo), Jake Workman (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (baritone vocals, guitar), Gavin Kelso (bass), Mike Rogers (tenor vocals, rhythm guitar) and Billy Contreras (fiddle).

Ricky Skaggs with his band Kentucky Thunder will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, April 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.