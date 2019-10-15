Richard Marx Coming to Salina

A singer and songwriter who has sold millions of albums and performed across the globe is coming to perform in Salina. Richard Marx is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs with Richard Marx is coming on Friday, Jan 31st.

As a performer, songwriter and producer, Marx’s nearly three-decade-long career has had countless highlights. The Chicago native has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to #8 and spawned four Top 5 singles, including the chart-topping “Hold on to the Nights,” with “Don’t Mean Nothing” earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. The follow-up, 1989’s Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting #1 and going quadruple-platinum with two #1 singles in “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” When both Rush Street (with two #1 AC hits in “Keep Coming Back” and “Hazard”) and Paid Vacation (with its #1 AC hit, “Now and Forever”) went platinum, Marx achieved a seven-year string of triumphs that rivaled any in pop-rock music history. To this day, he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Marx has a new album titled ‘Limitless,’ coming out February 7th 2020 on BMG. ‘Limitless’ is his first album of original songs in six years, as well as his first new release for BMG. Produced in part by Marx and featuring co-writes with Sara Bareilles, Richard’s son Lucas Marx and his wife Daisy Fuentes, ‘Limitless’ represents a new beginning for the celebrated singer-songwriter.

While his last album ‘Beautiful Goodbye’ closed the book on one chapter of Marx’s life, ‘Limitless’ opens a new one. After falling back in love, remarrying and settling into a new home in LA, “I’ve never felt so intrinsically strong and optimistic about my future,” Marx says, and the bright, heartfelt pop of ‘Limitless’ reflects that feeling.

Tickets to see Richard Marx start at $39 and go on sale this Friday. They available by visiting in person, calling the box office at 785-827-1998 or via Ticketmaster at stiefeltheatre.org