Relationship-Based Philanthropy Effort Launches

The Greater Salina Community Foundation launched its first pilot cycle of Relationship-Based Philanthropy, an innovative grantmaking model designed to strengthen collaboration, deepen understanding, and create lasting impact across the nonprofit community.

According to the Foundation, moving beyond a traditional, transactional grantmaking process, Relationship-Based Philanthropy emphasizes meaningful connections between the grants committee and nonprofit organizations. This model focuses on collaboration, communication, and transparency, allowing funders and nonprofits to work together more intentionally to address community needs.

“Relationship-Based Philanthropy allows us to better honor the intent of our donors and the important work of our nonprofit partners. By working together, we can better identify opportunities, leverage resources, and invest charitable dollars where they can make the greatest impact,” said Jessica Martin, President & Executive Director.

As part of this inaugural cycle, participating nonprofit organizations first submitted a Letter of Intent, which initiated a more personalized and interactive review process. Members of the GSCF Grants Committee then visited the nonprofit organizations in their own spaces to gain a deeper understanding of their programs, challenges, and the communities they serve.

“These visits allow us to experience firsthand the work happening across our community,” said Jessica Fuller, Director of Grants & Scholarships. “It’s about listening, learning, and building relationships that lead to more thoughtful and impactful investments.”

The Relationship-Based Philanthropy model is designed to go beyond applications on paper. Site visits provide committee members with the opportunity to better understand how each organization fits within the broader nonprofit ecosystem, the barriers they face, and the innovative approaches they are using to solve complex problems.

A total of $31,000 was awarded during this spring cycle. The following non-profit organizations received funding:

Salina Rescue Mission – Healing for the Homeless – $5,000. This project will fill the gap between our neighbors in need and healthcare providers to ensure they receive professional care and are able to get needed prescriptions filled.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center – Parent Peer Support Group Expansion – $10,000. This project will fund 6 events held throughout the year. Each event will combine a meal, hands-on family activity, and practical, skills-based learning opportunity led by a community partner. These events are aimed at connecting families to local support agencies while teaching life skills that strengthen household

stability.

stability. Blessed Hope, Inc. – HOPE Mobile – $6,000. Funding will support Licensing Preparation, Best Interest Staffing Meeting, and Adoption Day. These kits provide essential tools and meaningful support to families navigating the foster care or adoption process, delivered directly to their doorstep.

Episcopal Social Services, Inc. – Resilience Clubhouse Garden – $10,000. This project will establish a secure garden space with specialty fencing and raised garden beds, built alongside members as part of a hands-on workforce development training. Members will gain practical experience in construction, landscaping, food production, teamwork, and responsibility.

Selected projects will include a six-month follow-up, allowing GSCF to measure progress, celebrate successes, and continue strengthening partnerships.

The Relationship-Based Philanthropy grant cycle will be offered twice annually, in the spring and fall, providing ongoing opportunities for nonprofits to engage in this collaborative process.

In addition, GSCF continues to offer Responsive Grants, launched March 1, 2026. These grants support smaller-scale projects with requests up to $2,500, ensuring flexible funding remains available for emerging needs. Over $18,000 was awarded to the following Responsive grant projects:

Sunrise Presbyterian Church – supports the purchase of a Spike Prime Robot set for CASTLE – $2,500

Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center – supports the purchase of curriculum supplies and learning activities to support kindergarten success – $2,500

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank – purchase three fully automated food recycling bins – $2,500

A Work in Progress, Inc. – to support their kids summer yoga program – $949

USD 305 – for the subscription to the BookBreak program that provides virtual author visits for all eight elementary schools – $2,000

City of Assaria – supports the summer program field trips for youth – $2,500

Salina Chorale, Inc. – to support organizations improvements and community reach – $2,500

Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School – support training for AED, CPR, choking response, and bleeding control for students – $2,500

These grants were funded in part by the following funds: Assaria Community Fund; Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund; Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development; Fund for Greater Salina; George and Jeanne Frisbie Family Fund; Kansas Health Foundation Fund for GSCF; L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, and local donor advised funds.

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For more information about grant opportunities and the Relationship-Based Philanthropy model, visit www.gscf.org or contact the Greater Salina Community Foundation at 785-823-1800.