Record-Setting Fe For a Cure

A event in Salina which raises funds and awareness for patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center established a couple of new records.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the final totals are in from the 9th annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk, held September 21 in support of patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, and new records have been achieved for fundraising and participation.

Through registrations, memorial/honorary ribbon sign sales and donations, $26,439 was raised this year. An anonymous donor also contributed an additional $30,000 towards the cause, bringing total fundraising to $56,439.

Thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of registrations and donations to Fe for a Cure are directed to enhance patient programs and services at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

With 834 registered runners, walkers and Couch Potatoes, and 146 volunteers, new records for participation were set. Participants came from 50 Kansas communities and four states.

“We’re thrilled to see this event continue to grow, and we look forward to celebrating our 10th Anniversary for Fe for a Cure next year,” said Marla McElderry, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

A Corporate Challenge is held in conjunction with Fe for a Cure that recognizes area Small, Mid-sized and Large businesses with the most participants. Thirty-nine different businesses participated in the Corporate Challenge this year. Winners were:

Jim’s Formal Wear, Small Business, 18 participants

Blue Beacon, Mid-sized Business, 26 participants

Great Plains Manufacturing, Large Business, 79 participants

You can find a link to individual results for this year’s race at www.feforacure.com along with finish line photos of participants. Watch for announcements about next year’s race by following Fe for a Cure on Facebook.

Fe for a Cure is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

Photos via Salina Regional Health Center / Click to Enlarge