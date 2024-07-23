R&B VIBES III Coming Saturday

Another edition of a celebration of R&B music is coming back to Salina. A third installment of R&B VIBES is planned for this Saturday night.

R&B VIBES, an intergenerational celebration of R&B & Soul music, is planned at The Venue, located at 638 Francis St., from 8 pm to 2 am.

Playing songs from all eras, VIBES takes you on an immersive audio experience, complete with sing-alongs, anthems, remixes, and slow jams provided by DJ’s Cash Hollistah (Salina), DJ Detroit (Wichita), DJ Fluid (Wichita), and DJ 4theWin (Wichita).

Krista Trusty is one of the organizers. She tells KSAL News there will be a lot of “VIBEs” at the event.

Adriana Brown is also helping to organize the event. She tells KSAL News, based on previous events, there will be an eclectic mix of people at the eevent.

Organizers say the event’s third installment features paintings from Salina native Tayshaw Long-Nail, and Chauntéa Grissom from Hutchinson. Both pieces will be raffled off later that evening, with entries being $3 a ticket.

Salina restaurant Nesha’s Kitchen will provide a free buffet for the evening and a special menu for VIP patrons. Tacos El Cora and Sam’s Southern Eatery will be on hand with their food trucks.

VIBES will also have a photo booth to capture memories of the night.

Guests can purchase themed and original drinks, including themed shots, at the cash bar. An outdoor beer garden, complete with an oxygen bar (provided by ILift Bodyworks & Sculpting) will be on grounds as well.

“R&B VIBES is unique in that it is one of the few non-concert type events where you see 70’s babies, 80’s & 90’s babies, and early 2000’s babies, fans of one genre, under one roof, singing their hearts out,” said Cash Hollistah, creator of the event. “From Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers to Boyz II Men and Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey to Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson to Bryson Tiller, we take you on a ride.”

Tickets for R&B VIBES are $20 online, or $30 at the door. Admission is 21 years & older.

_ _ _

For more information on R&B VIBES, visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/rnbvibes), or their Instagram page (instagram.com/thisisanrnbvibe).

Photo courtesy of R&B VIBES