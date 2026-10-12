Rallying For Sunflower Adult Day Services

An effort is underway to help an adult day health facility in Salina that provides supervised daytime care for older or disabled adults recover from a devastating fire.

A fire back on October 7th caused extensive damage at Sunflower Adult Day Services located at the corner of Iron and 9th Street in Downtown Salina.

The building remains closed for the foreseeable future.

There were no injuries, including to a person who lives in an apartment on the upper level. The resident was able to safely escape.

At the time Sunflower indicated their future was in limbo. Now, a fundraising effort is beginning.

According to Sunflower, they are working with several organizations to find a new location where they can continue providing services. The organization said “this is a daunting and costly endeavor, and we need your help to move forward”.

Donations may be made through:

Bennington State Bank Fundraiser

2130 S Ohio St, Salina KS

200 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401

104 W Washington St, Bennington, KS 67422

PayPal Donation Account

GoFundMe Campaign

Every contribution—no matter the amount—will help secure a new home and continue serving the community.