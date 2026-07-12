For the Love of Legos

Lego fans, it’s time to celebrate. A brand-new store for Lego lovers has officially opened its doors downtown. Rainbow Bricks, an independent toy store, is transforming the game. Whether you are looking for a casual hobby or your next big build, this place is bound to be your new favorite spot.

The first thing you’ll notice when walking into Rainbow Bricks is how spacious it is. Instead of packing the entire floor with shelves, the store has dedicated a portion to open creativity spaces.

Rainbow Bricks features large, clean workstations with comfortable seating, sorting trays, and good lighting. It’s the perfect environment to build without having to clutter your dining room table.

Rainbow Bricks is a great community spot designed by Lego fans for Lego fans. Located downtown at 108 N Santa Fe, open daily from 10 AM to 8:00 PM.