Pursuit Ends With Fatal Crash

A high speed pursuit involving a murder suspect ends with a fatal crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Saturday night at 9:03 troopers located a stolen 2009 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on US Highway 54 in Kiowa County. The vehicle and its occupant were being sought in connection with a homicide investigation in Anderson County, Kansas.

As troopers prepared to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled to the shoulder and stopped near milepost 102. After the trooper made verbal contact, the driver fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed stop sticks on the fleeing vehicle at milepost 105. At 9:09 PM, the Ford left the road into the south ditch, impacted a field entrance, went airborne, and a rollover collision occurred. A loaded firearm was recovered from the crash scene.

The unrestrained driver, Jerry Wayne Thompson, was ejected from the vehicle. Thompson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to the scene, and this crash remains under investigation.

The homicide is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.