Purchasing Authority Expanded For Tree Services

Salina City Commissioners Monday authorized a temporary increase in the City Manager’s purchasing authority from $50,000 to $200,000 for tree services related to the June 8th storm.

Back on June 8th Salina experienced damage to many large trees on City property which will require trimming and removal services beyond the capabilities of City staff.

City Manager Jacob Wood told commissioners there are 26 park locations with tree damage, and there was also considerable damage at Gypsum Hill Cemetery. He credited volunteers with helping with cleanup at the cemetery and at Thomas Park, the two places he said which seemed to have the most damage to deal with. Thomas Park, and a portion of Lakewood Park are still closed.

The cost of tree services procured as a result of the June 8th storm will be tracked and submitted to Emergency Management for reimbursement from FEMA. Any costs not reimbursed will be paid out of contingency funds in the City’s General Fund