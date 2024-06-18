Punk Rockers Coming to Salina

A couple of bands who broke through on the punk and alternative scene in the 1980s are coming to Salina. The Psychedelic Furs and the Jesus and Mary Chain are coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

The Psychedelic Furs have been an influence since arriving four decades ago. Born out of the UK post-punk scene and led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler, and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Furs quickly developed as one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio scoring a flurry of major hits with “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You,” and “Heartbreak Beat”. The band released eight studio albums, spawning several compilations, a boxed set, a live concert DVD and inspiring one of the most iconic motion picture soundtracks of all time. Decades later, their latest release “Made Of Rain” charted in a multitude of countries and became the Furs’ second highest ranked UK Album ever. It was prominently featured in the end of year “Best Albums” chart roundup in dozens of publications worldwide.

The Jesus and Mary Chain mark their 40th anniversary in 2024 with a new album. Something that has never changed is the fact that the Mary Chain have always stood for the outsider, the misfit, the ‘never understood’. After all these years of being rightly considered one of the great alternative rock acts in British music history, do the Mary Chain still feel like outsiders themselves…absolutely!

The Psychedelic Furs and the Jesus and Mary Chain will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, October 24th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.