Pumpkin Pazoola Packs Em’ In

Rolling Hills Zoo was packed with pumpkin loving people on Saturday. Children and families in costumes, treats, and of course pumpkins were part of the annual Pumpkin PaZOOla event.

The Zoo offered special admission perks, including half-price admission and a free pumpkin for every child aged 12 and under while supplies lasted.

Families explored the grounds, i9ncluding the pumpkin patch area that was filled with hundreds of pumpkins to begin the day. The event combined the fun of visiting the animals with a fall theme.

With laughter and smiles all around, and pumpkins carried home, Saturday’s Pumpkin PaZOOla proved once again to be one of Rolling Hills Zoo’s most popular event.