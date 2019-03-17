Salina, KS

Pub Crawlers Turn Downtown Green

KSAL StaffMarch 17, 2019

The streets of downtown Salina were alive with the spirit, color, and sounds of St. Patrick’s Day Saturday night.

Salina Downtown’s “St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl 2019” event attracted a large crowd of enthusiastic revelers. Many dressed in bright, festive, green attire and were enjoying their favorite cold beverages.

A couple of different bag pipe players also randomly wandered around and periodically burst into Irish song.

A couple of new businesses were part of the event this year. The new additions included Old Chicago which opened in December and Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery which opened for the first time.

This entire list of participating downtown bars and restaurants included:

  • Big Nose Kate’s
  • Blue Skye Brewery & Eats
  • Coop’s Pizzeria
  • Johnny Rotten’s Burger Bar & Wienery
  • Martinelli’s Little Italy
  • Old Chicago
  • Paramount Bar
  • The Voo

Each participating business offered food and drink specials exclusive to pub crawlers.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi offered free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are proving to be popular. Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day pub craw was the fifth. The success of the St. Patrick’s Day events prompted the creation of similar Halloween themed “Zombie Crawl” events which are just as popular.

(Salina Downtown Inc. Photo)

