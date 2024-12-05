Prison Inmate Found Dead

An inmate has died inside a Kansas prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 33-year-old Chancellor Copenhaver was found unresponsive in his cell at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Wednesday morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copenhaver was serving a 10 year sentence for convictions of attempted second-degree murder, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, and stalking in Riley County.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is the state’s third-largest facility. It serves only adult males and has a capacity of 1,788 residents.