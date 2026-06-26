Primary Numbers

It’s part of the pre-game prep in Jamie Doss’s world – getting staff and volunteers ready for another election.

August 4th, Kansans will head to the polls to pick not only candidates to run in November, but decide how they want judges on the Kansas Supreme Court to be selected.

Doss joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the process and the surprising number of volunteers it takes.

Doss added they are looking for around 150 dedicated community members from all backgrounds to help make elections run smoothly, including:

Retirees

College Students

High School Students

First-Time Workers

Bilingual Residents

Community Volunteers

No experience? No problem, training is provided. Serve your community, gain valuable experience, and be part of democracy in action.

Compensation:

Clerks & Judges: $150 + $25 training

Supervising Judge: $200 + $25 training

Advance voting/office: $10/hour

All election workers must attend training to be qualified.

For more information, contact the Saline County Clerk & Election Office at 785-309-5820.