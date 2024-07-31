Primary Election Approaching

The August primary election is Tuesday, August 6th, and the Saline County Clerk’s will be open this Saturday to allow voters to cast a ballot in advance.

In-person Advance voting began last week, and ends Monday, August 5th at noon.

The general election is in November, with offices at the local level, all 40 Senate and 125 House seats up for grabs. Prior to that in Tuesday’s Primary, there will be several contested races on the ballot locally in Saline County, all Republicans. They include:

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracey Mann (R)

Eric Bloom (R)

Kansas House of Representatives 107th District

Gerald Johnson (R)

Dawn Wolf (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 2

Annie Grevas (R)

Kathleen Malone Crouch (R)

Saline County Commissioner District 3

Rodger Sparks (R)

William R “Bill” DeSilvey (R)

Saline County Attorney

Richard A Buck (R)

Cynthia Huebner (R)

John Reynolds (R)

Saline County Register of Deeds

Michelle Newell (R)

Tonya Moran-Diaz (R)

Polls for the primary election will be open 7Am till 7 PM Tuesday across Saline County.

_ _ _

Important Dates: