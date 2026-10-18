Preserving a Piece of Salina History

For nearly a century, the United Building has stood watch over downtown Salina.

Completed in 1929 by Busboom and Rauh from a design by Charles W. Shaver, the ten-story Art Deco landmark has witnessed generations of change. Businesses have come and gone. Downtown has evolved. Families have built memories beneath its towering façade. Through it all, one thing remained remarkably constant: the building’s original steel windows.

Now, after nearly 100 years of faithful service, those windows are beginning a new chapter.

This summer, Pella Windows & Doors of Kansas began one of its most unique commercial projects to date; Carefully replacing all 302 original steel windows while preserving the character and integrity of one of Salina’s most recognizable historic buildings.

It’s the kind of project that requires more than quality windows. It requires respect for the building, reverence for its history, and a team of craftsmen who understand that every detail matters.

Honoring the Work of Those Who Came Before

Historic buildings have stories to tell.

Long before today’s installers stepped onto the jobsite, architect Charles Shaver envisioned the United Building as a statement piece for downtown Salina. Nearly a century later, visitors still admire the clean lines, Art Deco styling, and craftsmanship that helped define an era of Kansas architecture.

As preparations began for the window replacement project, the Pella team expected to find the signs of the time – slight shifts, settling, and variations in the window openings that would require careful adjustments. Instead, they discovered something remarkable.

After measuring all 302 window openings, the team found no more than one-eighth of an inch of variance throughout the entire building.

For a structure approaching its 100th birthday, it was an extraordinary reminder of the precision and craftsmanship of the people who built it in 1929. Projects like this create a unique connection between generations of craftsmen. Today’s installers are doing more than replacing windows, they’re building upon the exceptional work of those who came before them.

While the finished project will transform the building’s appearance and performance, much of the most impressive work happens before a new window is ever installed.

Each of the original steel windows presents its own challenge. The upper and lower sashes each weigh approximately 40 pounds, and every window includes four cast-iron counterweights (about 20 pounds each) that once operated a pulley system designed to keep the windows open.

Removing decades-old components safely requires planning, patience, and teamwork.

Led by Matt Rogers, the Pella installation team developed a process that allows the work to move efficiently while protecting both the building and everyone working inside it. The removed steel windows and counterweights are being collected by the building’s maintenance staff and recycled as scrap metal, allowing materials that have served the building for generations to begin a new life.

Modern Innovation Meets Historic Preservation

Restoring historic structures requires reverence and caution. How do you improve energy efficiency, comfort, and performance without compromising the character that makes the building special? For the United Building, the answer came through collaboration.

Working alongside Pella Architectural Services, the Pella team selected black Pella Impervia® windows installed using a specialized T-subframe assembly and clip system. The approach allows each window to be installed entirely from inside the building.

That may sound like a small detail, but it makes an enormous difference. Installing from the interior eliminates the need for extensive exterior scaffolding, helping reduce disruption to the surrounding downtown area while allowing the project to move forward more efficiently. Temporary fencing helps protect pedestrians as work progresses from one side of the building to the next, ensuring safety remains a priority throughout the project.

It’s an example of how thoughtful planning and modern installation technology can help preserve historic buildings while preparing them for decades of continued use.

Local Craftsmen Investing in Their Community

Projects like the United Building aren’t completed by technology alone, but by people. In this case, your neighbors, who understand the significance of the work they’re preserving.

Every day, the installation team from Pella brings years of experience, specialized training, and genuine pride in their work to projects across the region. Whether they’re replacing windows in a family home or helping preserve one of Kansas’ architectural landmarks, the approach remains the same: do the job the right way, pay attention to the details, and leave every project better than they found it.

That commitment is reflected throughout the United Building restoration. From carefully measuring every opening before manufacturing the replacement windows to developing a safe and efficient removal process for nearly century-old steel frames, each decision has been guided by craftsmanship as much as technology.

It’s work that most people passing by may never notice, but they’ll certainly appreciate the result.

Looking Toward the Building’s Next Century

The project, which began in late June, is expected to continue through the fall as crews work methodically around each side of the building, progressing from the lower floors upward. When the final window is installed, downtown Salina will still recognize the United Building. Its historic character will remain. Its architectural presence will continue to anchor the skyline.

The difference is that the building will be better prepared for whatever the next hundred years may bring.

For Pella, projects like this represent more than another installation. They are an opportunity to help preserve the places that define Kansas communities, combining modern innovation with skilled local craftsmanship to ensure historic buildings continue serving future generations.

Because while windows can always be replaced, the stories they protect are worth preserving.