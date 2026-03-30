PREP – Spring Week 3 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results
Monday, March 30
AVCTLI Softball
Topeka West at Salina South
Topeka West at Salina South
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament
Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson tournament
AVCTL II Baseball
Newton at Wichita East
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Mulvane at Andover Central
Topeka West at Salina Central
Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament
Newton at McPherson tournament
NCAA Baseball
Beloit vs. Concordia
Beloit vs. Concordia
Ellsworth at Ellis
Ellsworth at Ellis
NCAA Softball
Ellsworth at Ellis
Ellsworth at Ellis
NCKL Baseball
Concordia at Beloit
Concordia at Beloit
Tuesday, March 31
AVCTLI Softball
Derby at Andover
Derby at Andover
Valley Center at Maize
Valley Center at Maize
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby at Andover
Derby at Andover
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Valley Center at Maize
Valley Center at Maize
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson touranment
AVCTL II Softball
Derby at Andover
Derby at Andover
Mulvane at Andover Central
Mulvane at Andover Central
Newton at Augusta
Newton at Augusta
AVCTL II Baseball
Derby at Andover
Derby at Andover
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Hutchinson at Andover Central
Dodge City at Salina Central
Dodge City at Salina Central
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Mulvane at Andover Central
Newton at McPherson tournament
HOA Baseball
Marion at Council Grove
Marion at Council Grove
Pratt Skyline at Inman
Pratt Skyline at Inman
Larned at Sterling
Larned at Sterling
HOA Softball
Marion at Council Grove
Marion at Council Grove
Sedgwick at Sunrise Christian
Sedgwick at Sunrise Christian
Sterling at Remington
Sterling at Remington
NCAA Baseball
Lyons vs. Larned
Lyons vs. Larned
Minneapolis vs. Sacred Heart
Minneapolis vs. Sacred Heart
Republic County vs. Sylvan
Republic County vs. Sylvan
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
NCAA Softball
Concordia at Beloit
Concordia at Beloit
Larned at Lyons
Larned at Lyons
Sylvan at Republic County
Sylvan at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
Sacred Heart at Minneapolis
NCKL Baseball
Clay Center at Chapman
Clay Center at Chapman
NCKL Softball
Topeka High at Abilene
Topeka High at Abilene
Clay Center at Chapman
Clay Center at Chapman
Concordia at Beloit
Concordia at Beloit
Wednesday, April 1
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament
Salina Central at Junction City
Thursday, April 2
AVCTLI Softball
Newton at Campus
Newton at Campus
Buhler at Hutchinson
Buhler at Hutchinson
Maize at Andover Central
Maize at Andover Central
Salina South at Goddard
Salina South at Goddard
Valley Center at Circle
Valley Center vs. Wichita East
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize vs. Bishop Carroll
Salina South at Goddard
Salina South at Goddard
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central vs. Maize
Andover Central vs. Maize
Goddard vs. Salina South
Goddard vs. Salina South
Newton vs. Campus
Newton vs. Campus
Salina Central at Wichita Northwest
Salina Central at Wichita Northwest
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover vs. Hutchinson
Andover vs. Hutchinson
Andover Central vs. Wichita East
Andover Central vs. Wichita East
Goddard vs. Salina South
Goddard vs. Salina South
Newton vs. Campus
Newton vs. Campus
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover Central vs. Wichita Trinity
Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament
HOA Baseball
Bennington at Inman
Bennington at Inman
Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva
Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva
Hutch Trinity at Little River
Hutch Trinity at Little River
Sedgwick at Moundridge
Sedgwick at Moundridge
Sterling vs. Minneapolis
Sterling vs. Minneapolis
HOA Softball
Bennington at Inman
Bennington at Inman
Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva
Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva
Hutch Trinity at Little River
Hutch Trinity at Little River
Sedgwick at Moundridge
Sedgwick at Moundridge
Sterling at Marion
Sterling at Marion
NCAA Baseball
Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Lyons
Minneapolis at Lyons
SE of Saline vs. Clay Center
SE of Saline vs. Clay Center
NCAA Softball
Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Beloit vs. Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Lyons
Minneapolis at Lyons
SE of Saline vs. Clay Center
SE of Saline vs. Clay Center
NCKL Baseball
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Concordia at Abilene
Concordia at Abilene
Rock Creek at Wamego
Rock Creek at Wamego
NCKL Softball
Chapman vs. Valley Heights
Chapman vs. Valley Heights
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Clay Center at SE of Saline
Concordia at Abilene
Concordia at Abilene
Rock Creek at Wamego
Rock Creek at Wamego
Friday, April 3
AVCTLI Softball
Hutchinson at Andover
Hutchinson at Andover
AVCTLI Baseball
Campus at Newton
Campus at Newton
Hutchinson at Andover
Hutchinson at Andover
Maize South at Ark City
Maize South at Ark City
Salina South at Wichita South
Salina South at Wichita South
Valley Center at Eisenhower
Valley Center at Eisenhower
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson tournament
AVCTL II Softball
Andover vs. Hutchinson
Andover vs. Hutchinson
Eisenhower vs. Valley Center
Eisenhower vs. Valley Center
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City vs. Maize South
Ark City vs. Maize South
Eisenhower vs. Valley Center
Eisenhower vs. Valley Center
Salina Central vs. Wichita Northwest
Salina Central vs. Wichita Northwest
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Newton at McPherson tournament
Salina Central vs. Great Bend
Saturday, April 4
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby vs. BV Southwest
Derby vs. BV Southwest
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament
Sunday, April 5
HOA Softball
Marion at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Hutch Trinity