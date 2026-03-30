PREP – Spring Week 3 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr March 30, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 4 schedule/results

Monday, March 30

AVCTLI Softball

Topeka West at Salina South

Topeka West at Salina South

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament

Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson tournament

AVCTL II Baseball

Newton at Wichita East

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Mulvane at Andover Central

Topeka West at Salina Central

Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament

Newton at McPherson tournament

NCAA Baseball

Beloit vs. Concordia

Beloit vs. Concordia

Ellsworth at Ellis

Ellsworth at Ellis

NCAA Softball

Ellsworth at Ellis

Ellsworth at Ellis

NCKL Baseball

Concordia at Beloit

Concordia at Beloit

Tuesday, March 31

AVCTLI Softball

Derby at Andover

Derby at Andover

Valley Center at Maize

Valley Center at Maize

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby at Andover

Derby at Andover

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Valley Center at Maize

Valley Center at Maize

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson touranment

AVCTL II Softball

Derby at Andover

Derby at Andover

Mulvane at Andover Central

Mulvane at Andover Central

Newton at Augusta

Newton at Augusta

AVCTL II Baseball

Derby at Andover

Derby at Andover

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Andover Central

Dodge City at Salina Central

Dodge City at Salina Central

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Mulvane at Andover Central

Newton at McPherson tournament

HOA Baseball

Marion at Council Grove

Marion at Council Grove

Pratt Skyline at Inman

Pratt Skyline at Inman

Larned at Sterling

Larned at Sterling

HOA Softball

Marion at Council Grove

Marion at Council Grove

Sedgwick at Sunrise Christian

Sedgwick at Sunrise Christian

Sterling at Remington

Sterling at Remington

NCAA Baseball

Lyons vs. Larned

Lyons vs. Larned

Minneapolis vs. Sacred Heart

Minneapolis vs. Sacred Heart

Republic County vs. Sylvan

Republic County vs. Sylvan

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

NCAA Softball

Concordia at Beloit

Concordia at Beloit

Larned at Lyons

Larned at Lyons

Sylvan at Republic County

Sylvan at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

Sacred Heart at Minneapolis

NCKL Baseball

Clay Center at Chapman

Clay Center at Chapman

NCKL Softball

Topeka High at Abilene

Topeka High at Abilene

Clay Center at Chapman

Clay Center at Chapman

Concordia at Beloit

Concordia at Beloit

Wednesday, April 1

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament

Salina Central at Junction City

Thursday, April 2

AVCTLI Softball

Newton at Campus

Newton at Campus

Buhler at Hutchinson

Buhler at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover Central

Maize at Andover Central

Salina South at Goddard

Salina South at Goddard

Valley Center at Circle

Valley Center vs. Wichita East

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize vs. Bishop Carroll

Salina South at Goddard

Salina South at Goddard

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central vs. Maize

Andover Central vs. Maize

Goddard vs. Salina South

Goddard vs. Salina South

Newton vs. Campus

Newton vs. Campus

Salina Central at Wichita Northwest

Salina Central at Wichita Northwest

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover vs. Hutchinson

Andover vs. Hutchinson

Andover Central vs. Wichita East

Andover Central vs. Wichita East

Goddard vs. Salina South

Goddard vs. Salina South

Newton vs. Campus

Newton vs. Campus

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover Central vs. Wichita Trinity

Ark City, Eisenhower, Goddard at Goddard tournament

HOA Baseball

Bennington at Inman

Bennington at Inman

Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva

Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva

Hutch Trinity at Little River

Hutch Trinity at Little River

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling vs. Minneapolis

Sterling vs. Minneapolis

HOA Softball

Bennington at Inman

Bennington at Inman

Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva

Ell-Saline vs. Canton-Galva

Hutch Trinity at Little River

Hutch Trinity at Little River

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling at Marion

Sterling at Marion

NCAA Baseball

Beloit vs. Ellsworth

Beloit vs. Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Minneapolis at Lyons

SE of Saline vs. Clay Center

SE of Saline vs. Clay Center

NCAA Softball

Beloit vs. Ellsworth

Beloit vs. Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Minneapolis at Lyons

SE of Saline vs. Clay Center

SE of Saline vs. Clay Center

NCKL Baseball

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Concordia at Abilene

Concordia at Abilene

Rock Creek at Wamego

Rock Creek at Wamego

NCKL Softball

Chapman vs. Valley Heights

Chapman vs. Valley Heights

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Concordia at Abilene

Concordia at Abilene

Rock Creek at Wamego

Rock Creek at Wamego

Friday, April 3

AVCTLI Softball

Hutchinson at Andover

Hutchinson at Andover

AVCTLI Baseball

Campus at Newton

Campus at Newton

Hutchinson at Andover

Hutchinson at Andover

Maize South at Ark City

Maize South at Ark City

Salina South at Wichita South

Salina South at Wichita South

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Valley Center at Eisenhower

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Maize South, Salina South, Valley Center at McPherson tournament

AVCTL II Softball

Andover vs. Hutchinson

Andover vs. Hutchinson

Eisenhower vs. Valley Center

Eisenhower vs. Valley Center

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City vs. Maize South

Ark City vs. Maize South

Eisenhower vs. Valley Center

Eisenhower vs. Valley Center

Salina Central vs. Wichita Northwest

Salina Central vs. Wichita Northwest

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Newton at McPherson tournament

Salina Central vs. Great Bend

Saturday, April 4

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby vs. BV Southwest

Derby vs. BV Southwest

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus, Derby, Hutchinson, Maize at Wichita South tournament

 

Sunday, April 5

HOA Softball

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Hutch Trinity