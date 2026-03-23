PREP – Spring Week 2 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr March 23, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 2 schedule/results

Monday, March 23

AVCTLI Softball

Salina South at Junction City

Salina South at Junction City

McPherson at Valley Center

McPherson at Valley Center

AVCTLI Baseball

Salina South at Junction City

Salina South at Junction City

McPherson at Valley Center

McPherson at Valley Center

Ark City at Wellington

NCAA Baseball

Blue Valley at Republic County

Blue Valley at Republic County

NCAA Softball

Blue Valley at Republic County

Blue Valley at Republic County

NCKL Baseball

Marysville at Sabetha

Marysville at Sabetha

NCKL Softball

Nemaha Central at Clay Center

Nemaha Central at Clay Center

Tuesday, March 24

AVCTLI Softball

Garden City at Maize

Wichita Heights at Maize

AVCTLI Baseball

Hutchinson at Pratt

Hutchinson at Pratt

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Rose Hill at Derby

Andover Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Wichita Northwest

Maize South at Eisenhower

Valley Center at Andover

AVCTL II Softball

Andover at Buhler

Andover at Buhler

Clay Center at Salina Central

Clay Center at Salina Central

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover at Buhler

Andover at Buhler

Wellington at Ark City

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Valley Center at Andover

Andover Central  at Hutchinson

Ark City at Winfield

Maize South at Eisenhower

Goddard at Wichita East

Newton at Buhler

Salina Central at McPherson

HOA Baseball

Little River at Ell-Saline

Little River at Ell-Saline

Nickerson at Hutch Trinity

Nickerson at Hutch Trinity

Marion at Udall

Marion at Udall

Remington at Douglass

Remington at Douglass

HOA Softball

Little River at Ell-Saline

Little River at Ell-Saline

Nickerson at Hutch Trinity

Nickerson at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Douglass

Remington at Douglass

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Beloit

Minneapolis at Marysville

Minneapolis at Marysville

NCAA Softball

Minneapolis at Marysville

Minneapolis at Marysville

NCKL Baseball

Riley County at Clay Center

Riley County at Clay Center

Minneapolis at Marysville

Minneapolis at Marysville

Rock Creek at Hays

Rock Creek at Hays

Wamego at SM Northwest

NCKL Softball

Clay Center at Salina Central

Clay Center at Salina Central

Minneapolis at Marysville

Minneapolis at Marysville

Wednesday, March 25

AVCTLI Baseball

Derby at Campus

Derby at Campus

AVCTL II Baseball

Olathe South at Andover Central

Thursday, March 26

AVCTLI Softball

Newton at Derby

Newton at Derby

Abilene at Salina South

Abilene at Salina South

Valley Center at Goddard

Valley Center at Goddard

AVCTLI Baseball

Wichita Heights at Campus

Wichita Heights at Campus

Abilene at Salina South

Abilene at Salina South

Valley Center at Goddard

Valley Center at Goddard

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Campus at Goddard

Andover at Derby

Newton at Salina South

AVCTL II Softball

Valley Center at Goddard

Valley Center at Goddard

Newton at Derby

Newton at Derby

AVCTL II Baseball

Valley Center at Goddard

Valley Center at Goddard

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Andover at Derby

McPherson at Andover Central

Ark City at Circle

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Campus at Goddard

Newton at Salina South

HOA Baseball

Kingman at Sedgwick

Kingman at Sedgwick

Ell-Saline at Smoky Valley

Ell-Saline at Smoky Valley

NCAA Baseball

Republic County at Concordia

Republic County at Concordia

SE of Saline at Kingman

SE of Saline at Kingman

NCAA Softball

Republic County at Concordia

Republic County at Concordia

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Salina South

Abilene at Salina South

Chapman at Atchison County

Chapman at Atchison County

NCKL Softball

Abilene at Salina South

Abilene at Salina South

Pleasant Ridge at Rock Creek

Pleasant Ridge at Rock Creek

Friday, March 27

AVCTLI Softball

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Maize South at Eisenhoer

Maize South at Eisenhoer

AVCTLI Baseball

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Derby

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Maize at Springdale Har-Ber

Maize at Rogers Public

Maize South at Eisenhower

Maize South at Eisenhower

AVCTL II Softball

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Ark City

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Ark City

Maize South at Eisenhower

Maize South at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Junction City

Salina Central at Junction City

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City at Andover

Ark City at Andover

Maize South at Eisenhower

Maize South at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Junction City

Salina Central at Junction City

AVCTL II Girls Soccer

Salina Central at Wichita Southeast

HOA Baseball

Marion at at Ell-Saline

Marion at at Ell-Saline

Inman at Little River

Inman at Little River

Canton-Galva at Moundridge

Canton-Galva at Moundridge

Remington at Bennington

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Nickerson

Sterling at Nickerson

HOA Softball

Marion at at Ell-Saline

Marion at at Ell-Saline

Inman at Little River

Inman at Little River

Canton-Galva at Moundridge

Canton-Galva at Moundridge

Remington at Bennington

Remington at Bennington

NCAA Baseball

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Nickerson

Lyons at Nickerson

Republic County at Concordia

Republic County at Concordia

NCAA Softball

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Ellsworth at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Nickerson

Lyons at Nickerson

NCKL Baseball

Herington at Chapman

Herington at Chapman

Republic County at Concordia

Republic County at Concordia

NCKL Softball

Herington at Chapman

Herington at Chapman

Republic County at Concordia

Republic County at Concordia

Onaga at Marysville

Onaga at Marysville

Bishop Carroll at Wamego

Bishop Carroll at Wamego

Saturday, March 28

AVCTLI Softball

Maize vs. Newton

Maize vs. Olathe Northwest

AVCTLI Girls Soccer

Hutchinson at Buhler

Eisenhower vs. Olathe West

Eisenhower vs. Olathe West

Newton at Maize

Newton vs. Olathe Northwest

HOA Baseball

Sedgwick Kingman Tournament

Sedgwick Kingman Tournament

NCAA Baseball

SE of Saline at Kingman tournament

SE of Saline at Kingman tournament