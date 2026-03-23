PREP – Spring Week 2 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 2 schedule/results
Monday, March 23
AVCTLI Softball
Salina South at Junction City
Salina South at Junction City
McPherson at Valley Center
McPherson at Valley Center
AVCTLI Baseball
Salina South at Junction City
Salina South at Junction City
McPherson at Valley Center
McPherson at Valley Center
Ark City at Wellington
NCAA Baseball
Blue Valley at Republic County
Blue Valley at Republic County
NCAA Softball
Blue Valley at Republic County
Blue Valley at Republic County
NCKL Baseball
Marysville at Sabetha
Marysville at Sabetha
NCKL Softball
Nemaha Central at Clay Center
Nemaha Central at Clay Center
Tuesday, March 24
AVCTLI Softball
Garden City at Maize
Wichita Heights at Maize
AVCTLI Baseball
Hutchinson at Pratt
Hutchinson at Pratt
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Rose Hill at Derby
Andover Central at Hutchinson
Maize at Wichita Northwest
Maize South at Eisenhower
Valley Center at Andover
AVCTL II Softball
Andover at Buhler
Andover at Buhler
Clay Center at Salina Central
Clay Center at Salina Central
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover at Buhler
Andover at Buhler
Wellington at Ark City
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Valley Center at Andover
Andover Central at Hutchinson
Ark City at Winfield
Maize South at Eisenhower
Goddard at Wichita East
Newton at Buhler
Salina Central at McPherson
HOA Baseball
Little River at Ell-Saline
Little River at Ell-Saline
Nickerson at Hutch Trinity
Nickerson at Hutch Trinity
Marion at Udall
Marion at Udall
Remington at Douglass
Remington at Douglass
HOA Softball
Little River at Ell-Saline
Little River at Ell-Saline
Nickerson at Hutch Trinity
Nickerson at Hutch Trinity
Remington at Douglass
Remington at Douglass
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Beloit
Minneapolis at Marysville
Minneapolis at Marysville
NCAA Softball
Minneapolis at Marysville
Minneapolis at Marysville
NCKL Baseball
Riley County at Clay Center
Riley County at Clay Center
Minneapolis at Marysville
Minneapolis at Marysville
Rock Creek at Hays
Rock Creek at Hays
Wamego at SM Northwest
NCKL Softball
Clay Center at Salina Central
Clay Center at Salina Central
Minneapolis at Marysville
Minneapolis at Marysville
Wednesday, March 25
AVCTLI Baseball
Derby at Campus
Derby at Campus
AVCTL II Baseball
Olathe South at Andover Central
Thursday, March 26
AVCTLI Softball
Newton at Derby
Newton at Derby
Abilene at Salina South
Abilene at Salina South
Valley Center at Goddard
Valley Center at Goddard
AVCTLI Baseball
Wichita Heights at Campus
Wichita Heights at Campus
Abilene at Salina South
Abilene at Salina South
Valley Center at Goddard
Valley Center at Goddard
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Campus at Goddard
Andover at Derby
Newton at Salina South
AVCTL II Softball
Valley Center at Goddard
Valley Center at Goddard
Newton at Derby
Newton at Derby
AVCTL II Baseball
Valley Center at Goddard
Valley Center at Goddard
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Andover at Derby
McPherson at Andover Central
Ark City at Circle
Valley Center at Eisenhower
Campus at Goddard
Newton at Salina South
HOA Baseball
Kingman at Sedgwick
Kingman at Sedgwick
Ell-Saline at Smoky Valley
Ell-Saline at Smoky Valley
NCAA Baseball
Republic County at Concordia
Republic County at Concordia
SE of Saline at Kingman
SE of Saline at Kingman
NCAA Softball
Republic County at Concordia
Republic County at Concordia
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Salina South
Abilene at Salina South
Chapman at Atchison County
Chapman at Atchison County
NCKL Softball
Abilene at Salina South
Abilene at Salina South
Pleasant Ridge at Rock Creek
Pleasant Ridge at Rock Creek
Friday, March 27
AVCTLI Softball
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Maize South at Eisenhoer
Maize South at Eisenhoer
AVCTLI Baseball
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Derby
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Maize at Springdale Har-Ber
Maize at Rogers Public
Maize South at Eisenhower
Maize South at Eisenhower
AVCTL II Softball
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Ark City
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Ark City
Maize South at Eisenhower
Maize South at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Junction City
Salina Central at Junction City
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City at Andover
Ark City at Andover
Maize South at Eisenhower
Maize South at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Junction City
Salina Central at Junction City
AVCTL II Girls Soccer
Salina Central at Wichita Southeast
HOA Baseball
Marion at at Ell-Saline
Marion at at Ell-Saline
Inman at Little River
Inman at Little River
Canton-Galva at Moundridge
Canton-Galva at Moundridge
Remington at Bennington
Remington at Bennington
Sterling at Nickerson
Sterling at Nickerson
HOA Softball
Marion at at Ell-Saline
Marion at at Ell-Saline
Inman at Little River
Inman at Little River
Canton-Galva at Moundridge
Canton-Galva at Moundridge
Remington at Bennington
Remington at Bennington
NCAA Baseball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Nickerson
Lyons at Nickerson
Republic County at Concordia
Republic County at Concordia
NCAA Softball
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Ellsworth at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Nickerson
Lyons at Nickerson
NCKL Baseball
Herington at Chapman
Herington at Chapman
Republic County at Concordia
Republic County at Concordia
NCKL Softball
Herington at Chapman
Herington at Chapman
Republic County at Concordia
Republic County at Concordia
Onaga at Marysville
Onaga at Marysville
Bishop Carroll at Wamego
Bishop Carroll at Wamego
Saturday, March 28
AVCTLI Softball
Maize vs. Newton
Maize vs. Olathe Northwest
AVCTLI Girls Soccer
Hutchinson at Buhler
Eisenhower vs. Olathe West
Eisenhower vs. Olathe West
Newton at Maize
Newton vs. Olathe Northwest
HOA Baseball
Sedgwick Kingman Tournament
Sedgwick Kingman Tournament
NCAA Baseball
SE of Saline at Kingman tournament
SE of Saline at Kingman tournament