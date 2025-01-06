PREP – NCKL Winter Week 6 Recap

The Wamego Lady Raider wresting team was originally scheduled to open 2025 action this past Saturday in the Chase County tournament, but the Lady Raiders did not compete in the tournament, which means the entire North Central Kansas League will see each of its teams open 2025 action this coming week.

The NCKL entered the 2024 Christmas break with three basketball teams protecting undefeated records, but only the Clay Center Lady Tigers, among those three undefeated teams, is leading their respective NCKL standings.

The 2025 NCKL basketball season will begin next Monday when Marysville’s teams will host Centralia and the rest of the NCKL basketball teams will see action Tuesday, January 7 as Abilene hosts Halstead, Marysville plays at Chapman, Clay Center plays at Wamego and Rock Creek plays at Concordia.

Here is a look at when and where each NCKL team will begin action in this new year:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team is still searching for its first win of the 2024-25 season as they posted an 0-5, 0-2 record before Christmas and will begin the 2025 portion of its schedule Tuesday, January 7 by hosting Halstead. … The Cowboy basketball team currently leads the NCKL with a 4-1, 2-0 record and will begin 2025 action on Tuesday, January 7 by hosting Halstead. … The Cowgirl wrestling team compiled a 1-1 dual record in the 2024 portion of their schedule and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when they host Augusta in a dual. … The Cowboy wrestling team built a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 when they host Augusta in a dual.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team built a 1-4, 0-2 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Marysville. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team is still searching for its first victory of the 2024-25 season as they posted an 0-5, 0-2 record before Christmas. The Irish will search for that first win on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Marysville. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished with an 0-2 dual record in the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 season and the Lady Irish will return to action on Thursday, January 9 in a dual against Augusta. … The Irish boys’ wrestling team built a 1-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Herington tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team currently leads the NCKL with a 5-0, 3-0 record before the Christmas break. The Lady Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Wamego. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team built a 4-1, 2-1 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Wamego. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team built a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Herington tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team built a 1-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Herington tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team finished the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 basketball season with a 1-4, 0-1 record and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Rock Creek. … The Panther boys’ basketball team is still protecting an undefeated season after finishing the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 season with a 5-0, 1-0 record. The Panthers will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they host Rock Creek. … The Lady Panther wrestling team compiled a 3-3 dual record before the Christmas break. The Lady Panthers will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they compete in the Salina South tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team compiled a 5-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 16 when they host Wamego in an NCKL dual.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team built a 2-3, 1-2 record before the Christmas break and will return to action Monday, January 6 when they host Centralia. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the 2024 portion of the 2024-25 season with a 2-3, 0-3 record and will return to action on Monday, January 6 when they host Centralia. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team had an 0-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 at the Beatrice, Neb. tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team built a 5-2 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Beatrice, Nebraska tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team built a 3-1, 1-0 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Concordia. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team built a 4-0, 1-0 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team built a 4-1 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when they compete in the Burlington tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team compiled a 6-6 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Burlington tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team currently leads the NCKL with a 4-1 2-0 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when the Lady Raiders play at Clay Center. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team compiled a 3-2, 1-1 record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when they play at Clay Center. … The Lady Raider wrestling team compiled a 3-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action Saturday, January 11, at the Rossville tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team built a 2-0 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Rossville tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 3 0 5 0

Wamego 2 0 4 1

Rock Creek 1 0 3 1

Marysville 1 2 2 3

Concordia 0 1 1 4

Chapman 0 2 1 4

Abilene 0 2 0 5

Monday, January 6

Centralia at Marysville

Tuesday, January 7

Halstead at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Friday, January 10

Abilene at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Wichita Independent at Wamego

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 2 0 4 1

Concordia 1 0 5 0

Rock Creek 1 0 4 0

Clay Center 2 1 4 1

Wamego 1 1 3 2

Marysville 0 3 2 3

Chapman 0 2 0 5

Monday, January 6

Centralia at Marysville

Tuesday, January 7

Halstead at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Rock Creek at Concordia

Friday, January 10

Abilene at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Wichita Independent at Wamego