PREP – NCKL Winter Week 3 recap

Clay Center High School is leading the way early on in the 2024-25 winter season in the North Central Kansas League as the Tiger boys and Lady Tigers both lead the NCKL basketball standings with identical 3-0, 1-0 records.

The Clay Center wrestling teams have also left marks early in the season as the Lady Tiger wrestlers are 2-0 in duals, both NCKL duals against Abilene and Chapman while the Tiger boys’ wrestlers are 1-1 in duals as they defeated Chapman but lost against Abilene.

The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs currently sit in 2nd place in the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 2-0 overall record, but the Lady Mustangs will play their first NCKL contest of the season Tuesday when they play host to Marysville.

The Rock Creek boys’ basketball team is also undefeated at 2-0 and will open NCKL action against Marysville Tuesday, but the Concordia Panther boys’ are also undefeated, at 3-0 this season, and will begin their NCKL action Friday when they also host Marysville.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday, losing 47-42 against Southeast of Saline. The Cowgirls lost 33-12 against Augusta on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 71-43 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 59-55 against Augusta on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual against Clay Center on Thursday and lost 37-36. The Cowgirls finished in 7th place on Friday in the Douglass tournament with 90.0 points. … The Cowboy wrestling team competed against Clay Center in an NCKL dual on Thursday and won 72-12. The Cowboys competed in two different tournaments on Saturday as they finished 9th with 67.5 points in the Minneapolis tournament and 2nd with 157.5 points in the Douglass tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 52-39 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Lady Irish defeated Bishop Ward 59-13 on Friday in the 2nd round. The Lady Irish closed the tournament losing 65-25 against Rossville on Saturday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 75-46 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Irish lost 61-21 against Bishop Ward in the 2nd round on Friday. The Irish closed the tournament on Saturday losing 87-27 against Rossville … The Lady Irish wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual on Thursday and lost 42-30 against Rock Creek. The Lady Irish finished in 4th place Saturday with 95.5 points in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team competed against Rock Creek in an NCKL dual on Thursday and won 52-27. The Fighting Irish finished in 5th place on Saturday with 129.5 points in the Minneapolis tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team improved to 2-0 on Tuesday with a 50-32 victory against Beloit. The Lady Tigers defeated Marysville 42-38 on Friday. … The Tiger basketball team defeated Beloit 66-52 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Marysville 66-56 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual on Thursday and defeated Abilene 37-36. The Lady Tigers hosted a tournament on Saturday and finished 4th with 112.0 points. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed against Abilene in an NCKL dual on Thursday and lost 72-12. The Tigers hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 45.5 points.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Tuesday, losing 48-17 against Riley County. The Lady Panthers defeated Smoky Valley 61-43 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Riley County 57-40 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Smoky Valley 69-29 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 2nd place Saturday with 109.0 points in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team won the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday with 312.0 points.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 42-38 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball lost 66-56 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual against Wamego on Thursday and lost 30-28. The Lady Bulldogs finished in 6th place on Saturday with 52.5 points in the Clay Center tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed against Wamego in an NCKL dual on Thursday and lost 52-29. The Bulldogs finished in 5th place on Saturday with 78.0 points in the Clay Center tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustangs defeated Sabetha 48-18 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Sabetha 43-41 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual against Chapman on Thursday and won 42-30. The Lady Mustangs won the Sabetha dual tournament on Saturday with a 3-0 record as they defeated Nemaha Central 60-12, Silver Lake 36-30 and Sabetha 38-30. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team competed against Chapman in an NCKL dual on Thursday and lost 52-27. The Mustangs finished with a 2-3 record on Saturday in the Sabetha dual tournament as they defeated Washburn Rural 54-23 and Nemaha Central 42-30 but lost 65-18 against Topeka Seaman, 42-40 against Sabetha and 62-9 against Silver Lake.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday when it lost 52-38 against Eudora. The Lady Raiders defeated Louisburg 41-37 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 33-31 in overtime on Tuesday against Eudora. The Raiders defeated Louisburg 52-29 on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team competed in an NCKL dual against Marysville on Thursday and won 30-28. The Lady Raiders finished with a 1-4 record on Saturday in the Santa Fe Trail dual tournament as they defeated Burlington 36-36 on tiebreakers, but lost 48-18 against Wellsville, 47-30 against Santa Fe Trail, 48-30 against Bonner Springs and 42-42 via tiebreakers against Baldwin. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team competed against Marysville in an NCKL dual on Thursday and won 52-29.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 1 0 3 0

Rock Creek 0 0 2 0

Wamego 0 0 2 1

Chapman 0 0 1 2

Abilene 0 0 0 3

Concordia 0 0 1 2

Marysville 0 1 1 2

Tuesday, December 10

Clay Center 50, Beloit 32

SE of Saline 47, Abilene 42

Riley County 48, Concordia 17

Eudora 52, Wamego 38

Sacred Heart 52, Chapman 39 – Irish Classic

Friday, December 13

Clay Center 42, Marysville 38

Augusta 33, Abilene 12

Concordia 61, Smoky Valley 43

Rock Creek 48, Sabetha 18

Wamego 41, Louisburg 37

Chapman 59, Bishop Ward 13 – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 14

Rossville 65, Chapman 25 – Irish Classic

Tuesday, December 17

Clay Center at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Marysville at Rock Creek

Hanover at Concordia

Friday, December 20

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 1 0 3 0

Concordia 0 0 3 0

Rock Creek 0 0 2 0

Abilene 0 0 2 1

Wamego 0 0 2 1

Chapman 0 0 0 3

Marysville 0 1 2 1

Tuesday, December 10

Clay Center 66, Beloit 52

Abilene 71, SE of Saline 43

Concordia 57, Riley County 40

Eudora 33, Wamego 31 OT

Sacred Heart 75, Chapman 46 – Irish Classic

Friday, December 13

Clay Center 66, Marysville 56

Augusta 59, Abilene 55

Concordia 69, Smoky Valley 29

Rock Creek 43, Sabetha 41

Wamego 52, Louisburg 29

Bishop Ward 61, Chapman 21 – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 14

Rossville 87, Chapman 27 -Rossville – Irish Classic

Tuesday, December 17

Clay Center at Abilene

Chapman at Wamego

Marysville at Rock Creek

Hanover at Concordia

Friday, December 20

Abilene at Wamego

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Rock Creek at Clifton-Clyde