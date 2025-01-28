PREP – NCAA Winter Week 9 recap

The mid-season tournaments are now complete for North Central Activities Association’s basketball teams, the NCAA had its share of ups and downs during various mid-season tournament this past week.

The NCAA wrestlers also saw some highs and lows on the wrestling mats this past week as things head to the home stretch of the 2024-25 winter season in the state of Kansas high school scene.

As the NCAA enters the stretch run of the winter basketball season the NCAA has one team still protecting an undefeated season, the Sacred Heart boys, who are 10-0, 4-0, but don’t currently lead the NCAA boys’ standings, as Beloit has a half-game lead over Sacred Heart as the Trojans stand at 9-3, 5-0. The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys currently stand in 5th place with a 2-7, 1-2 record.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans currently lead the NCAA girls’ standings with a 6-2, 3-0 record while Minneapolis sits in 2nd place with a 9-2, 4-1 record. The Sacred Heart Lady Knights are currently in 5th place with a 4-6, 1-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Ulysses 69-35 on Thursday in the opening round of the Colby Orange & Black Classic. The Lady Trojans lost 48-30 against Colby in the 2nd round on Friday. The Lady Trojans lost 77-21 against Wellington in the final round on Saturday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 65-48 against Colby on Thursday in the opening round of the Colby Orange & Black Classic. The Trojans defeated Concordia 52-42 on Friday in the 2nd round. The Trojans defeated Pine Creek, Colorado 57-41 on Saturday in the final round. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 4th with 73.0 points on Saturday in the Osborne tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 6th place on Saturday in the Beloit Invitational with 91.5 points.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Hoisington 35-29 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Bearcats lost 45-42 against NCAA rival Minneapolis on Friday in the 2nd round. The Lady Bearcats defeated Pratt 36-23 on Saturday in the final round. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Ellinwood 39-38 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. The Bearcats lost 53-32 against Hoisington on Friday in the 2nd round. The Bearcats lost 41-34 against Victoria in the final round on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished 4th with 105.0 points on Saturday in the Council Grove tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 14th place with 56.0 points on Saturday in the Hays tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated NCAA rival Ellsworth 45-42 on Friday in the 2nd round of the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Ellinwood 43-39 on Saturday in the final round. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Otis-Bison 42-36 in the second round of the Hoisington tournament. The Lions lost 57-54 to Ellinwood in the final round on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 7th place with 59.0 points on Saturday in the Osborne tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team earned a 45-40 victory against Ell-Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. The Lady Buffs lost 57-28 against Wichita Classical on Friday in the 2nd round. … The Buff boys’ basketball lost 59-52 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. The Buffs earned their first victory of the season on Thursday when they defeated Solomon 58-52 in the 2nd round of the tournament. The Buffs finished in 6th place in the tournament after lost 44-38 against Wichita Classical in the final round. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team lost 43-31 in a dual on Thursday against Thayer Central of Nebraska. The Buffs finished in 19th place with 45.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit Invitational.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team did not compete in a mid-season tournament this season and take a 4-6, 1-3 record into their next action, which comes tonight against Beloit. … The Knight boys’ basketball team did not compete in a mid-season basketball tournament this season and take an undefeated record, 10-0, 4-0, into tonight’s action when they host NCAA rival Beloit, who currently sits ahead of them in the NCAA standings with a 5-0 NCAA record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Sterling 53-17 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 60-52 against Hugoton on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. The Trojans defeated Hutchinson Trinity 69-48 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 10th with 51.5 points on Saturday in the Council Grove tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 119.0 points on Friday in the Nickerson tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 6 2

Minneapolis 4 1 9 2

Ellsworth 3 2 8 4

Beloit 3 2 7 5

Sacred Heart 1 3 4 6

Republic County0 6 3 8

Thursday, January 23

Beloit 69, Ulysses 35 – Colby Tournament

Friday, January 24

Colby 48, Beloit 30 – Colby tournament

Wichita Classical 57, Republic County 28 – Berean Academy tournament

Minneapolis 45, Ellsworth 42 – Hoisington tournament

Saturday, January 25

Wellington 77, Beloit 21 – Colby tournament

Ellsworth 36, Pratt 23 – Hoisington tournament

Minneapolis 44, Ellinwood 39 – Hoisington tournament

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 5 0 9 3

Sacred Heart 4 0 10 0

Ellsworth 2 3 5 7

Minneapolis 2 3 3 8

SE of Saline 1 2 2 7

Republic County0 6 1 11

Thursday, January 23

Republic County 58, Solomon 52 – Berean Academy tournament

Colby 66, Beloit 48 – Colby Tournament

SE of Saline 69, Hutch Trinity 48 – Sterling tournament

Minneapolis 52, Otis-Bison 46 – Hoisington tournament

Friday, January 24

Wichita Classical 44, Republic County 38 – Berean Academy tournament

Beloit 52, Concordia 42 – Colby Tournament

Hoisington 53, Ellsworth 28 – Hoisington tournament

Saturday, January 25

Beloit 56, Pine Creek, Colo. 41 – Colby Tournament

Victoria 41, Ellsworth 34 – Hoisington tournament

Ellinwood 57, Minneapolis 54 – Hoisington tournament