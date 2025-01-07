PREP – NCAA Winter Week 6 Recap

Most of the North Central Activities Association’s basketball teams saw their first action this past Friday, including a doubleheader NCAA sweep by Southeast of Saline against Republic County and an NCAA doubleheader split between Minneapolis and Sacred Heart.

Beloit saw its first action of 2025 with a non-conference doubleheader with Lyons, which it swept while Ellsworth’s basketball teams are scheduled to see their first action tonight when it hosts Larned for a non-conference doubleheader.

The NCAA wrestling teams will see their first action of 2025 throughout this upcoming week at different sites in different tournaments.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Lyons 48-16 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 70-58 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team compiled a 3-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 at the Norton tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team compiled a 2-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Norton tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team took a 4-2, 1-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Larned. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team took a 3-3, 1-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Larned. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in two tournament and no duals before Christmas and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 in the Larned tournament. … Bearcat boys’ wrestling team competed in two tournaments but no duals before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when the Bearcats host a tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team opened the 2025 portion of its season with a 52-47 victory at Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 60-44 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in three tournaments but no duals before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Salina South tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team built a 4-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Ellsworth tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 60-28 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 69-43 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team built a 2-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 16 when they compete in the Hoisington tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team took a 7-3 dual record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Concordia tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team lost its NCAA season opener on Friday, losing 52-47 against Minneapolis. … The Knight boys’ basketball team won its first NCAA contest of the season on Friday by defeating Minneapolis 60-44.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 60-28 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 69-43 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team built a 2-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Salina South tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team built a 3-2 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Ellsworth tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 4 0 6 1

SE of Saline 2 0 3 2

Ellsworth 1 1 4 2

Beloit 1 2 3 3

Sacred Heart 0 1 3 4

Republic Cty 0 4 1 5

Friday, January 3

Beloit 48, Lyons 16

Minneapolis 52, Sacred Heart 47

SE of Saline 60, Republic County 28

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 10

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 4 2

Minneapolis 2 2 2 5

Ellsworth 1 1 2 3

Sacred Heart 1 0 7 0

SE of Saline 1 1 1 4

Republic Cty 0 4 0 6

Friday, January 3

Beloit 70, Lyons 58

Sacred Heart 60, Minneapolis 44

SE of Saline 69, Republic County 43

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 10

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit