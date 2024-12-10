PREP – NCAA Winter Week 2 recap

The 2024-25 winter high school sports season is active in the North Central Activities Association with all six teams seeing action this past week with only the Republic County basketball teams having yet to tip off their basketball season, which will happen tonight when the Buffs and Lady Buffs host Bennington.

The Southeast of Saline boys’ wrestling team is also still in pre-season workouts as its season will begin Saturday at the Minneapolis tournament while the Republic County girls’ wrestling team will see its season begin Saturday at the Hesston tournament.

The opening night of basketball action, for most NCAA teams, was this past Friday night which saw the NCAA girls combine for a 2-3 record while the NCAA boys’ combined for a 1-4 record with Sacred Heart being the lone NCAA boys’ team to taste victory in its season opener.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 62-46 victory against Concordia. … The Trojan boys’ basketball suffered a 67-65 defeat in overtime against Concordia on Friday to open its season. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team hosted a double dual on Friday and lost both matches, falling 42-23 against Plainville and 42-34 against Phillipsburg. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team dropped a 40-38 dual against Phillipsburg on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 49-19 victory against Lyons. The Lady Bearcats defeated Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 46-30 Monday in the opening round of the Russell tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 55-32 against Lyons on Friday in its season opener. The Bearcats bounced back and defeated St. John 54-52 on Monday night in the opening round of the Russell tournament. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in the WaKeeney tournament on Friday where they finished in 18th place with 37.0 points. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 8th place with 88.5 points Saturday in the WaKeeney tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 52-40 against Inman. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 43-37 against Inman on Friday in its season opener. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 8th place Saturday with 91.0 points in the McPherson tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished with a 2-4 record Saturday in the Riley County dual tournament. The Lions defeated Perry Lecompton 35-33 and Royal Valley 36-18 but lost 39-18 against Smoky Valley, 46-24 against Marysville, 45-30 against Riley County and 52-20 against Clay Center.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team will begin its season tonight when they host Bennington. … The Buff boys’ basketball team will open its 2024-25 season tonight when they host Bennington. … The Lady Buff wrestling team will begin its 2024-25 Saturday at the Hesston tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team traveled to Nebraska to open its season Saturday and finished 2nd with 139.5 points in the Harvard tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 51-38 against Clifton-Clyde. … The Knight boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 60-39 victory against Clifton-Clyde on Friday. …

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team opened the season losing 67-39 against Hesston. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team suffered a 54-48 loss against Hesston on Friday in its season opener. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 9th place with 91.0 points Saturday at the McPherson tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will begin its 2024-25 season Saturday at the Minneapolis tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 0 0 2 0

Beloit 0 0 1 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 1

Minneapolis 0 0 0 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 1

Friday, December 6

Inman 52, Minneapolis 40

Beloit 60, Concordia 46

Ellsworth 49, Lyons 19

Clifton-Clyde 51, Sacred Heart 38

Hesston 67, SE of Saline 39

Monday, December 9

Ellsworth 46, Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 30 – Russell Tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

Bennington at Republic County

Clay Center at Beloit

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Abilene

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Thursday, December 12

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Friday, December 13

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Irish Classica

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 0 0 1 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 1

SE of Saline 0 0 0 1

Beloit 0 0 0 1

Minneapolis 0 0 0 1

Friday, December 6

Inman 43, Minneapolis 37

Concordia 67, Beloit 65, 2 OT

Lyons 55, Ellsworth 32

Sacred Heart 60, Clifton-Clyde 39

Hesston 54, SE of Saline 48

Monday, December 9

Ellsworth 54, St. John 52 – Russell tournament

Tuesday, December 10

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

Bennington at Republic County

Clay Center at Beloit

Ell-Saline at Minneapolis

SE of Saline at Abilene

Sacred Heart vs. Chapman – Irish Classic

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Thursday, December 12

Ellsworth at Russell tournament

Friday, December 13

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Bennington

Republic County at Ell-Saline

Sacred Heart at Irish Classica