PREP NCAA Winter Week 1 Recap

The North Central Activities Association’s 2024-25 winter sports season will begin this Thursday when the Minneapolis boys and girls wrestling teams compete in a dual at Hillsboro.

Five of the six NCAA schools will have their basketball teams begin their seasons Friday night at different locations. Republic County is the lone NCAA school to wait until Tuesday, December 10 to open their season. The remainder of the NCAA wrestling teams will also open their seasons on different dates in different locations.

The NCAA is coming off a 2023-24 season which saw four basketball teams qualify for state tournaments, with two earned 3rd place finishes and all five boys’ wrestling teams score points at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament and two girls’ teams score points at the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament.

Beloit laid claim to both NCAA basketball titles, with the girls’ NCAA crown being shared with Southeast of Saline as the Beloit Trojan boys finished undefeated, 10-0, in NCAA action while the Beloit Lady Trojans and Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan basketball teams both finished 8-2 in NCAA action.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past season and when they are scheduled to begin action in the 2024-25 season:

BELOIT

The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned 3rd place in the Class 3A state tournament last season after defeating NCAA rival Southeast of Saline in the state tournament consolation game. The Trojans finished the season with a 24-2, 10-0 record and won the NCAA title. The Trojans will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they play at Concordia. … The Lady Trojan basketball team finished last season with a 15-6, 8-2 record and shared the NCAA title with Southeast of Saline. The Lady Trojans will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Concordia. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place at the end of last season in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Plainville and Phillipsburg in a double dual. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament but will look to rebound this season which will begin Friday when they compete against Plainville and Phillipsburg in a double dual.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in 2024, but lost in the opening round and finished the season with a 19-5, 7-3 record and tied Sacred Heart for 2nd and 3rd place in the NCAA. The Bearcats will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Lyons. … The Lady Bearcat basketball team finished the 2023-24 season with an 11-12, 2-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. The Lady Bearcats will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Lyons. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished in 36th place at last year’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Saturday at the WaKeeney tournament. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at the WaKeeney tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the 2024-25 season with a 4-17, 2-8 record and in 5th place in the NCAA. The Lions will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Inman. … The Lady Lion basketball team finished the 2023-24 season with a 16-6, 7-3 record and in third place in the NCAA. The Lady Lions will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Inman. … The Lion wrestling team was the highest-finishing NCAA team at last year’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament by finishing in 8th place and will begin this season Thursday when they compete in a dual at Hillsboro. … The Lady Lion wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will begin the 2024-25 season Thursday when they compete in a dual at Hillsboro.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff boys’ basketball team is looking to rebound this season after finishing last season with a 1-20, 0-10 record. The Buffs will begin that rebound Tuesday, December 10, when they host Bennington. … The Lady Buff basketball is also looking to rebound this season after finishing the 2023-24 season with an 0-21, 0-10 record. The Lady Buffs are currently mired in a 67-game losing streak and have not won a game since February 19, 2021 when they defeated Sacred Heart 38-37. The Lady Buffs will look to snap that losing streak Tuesday, December 10 when they host Bennington. … The Buff wrestling team finished in 22nd place in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament last year and will begin the 2024-25 season Saturday at a tournament in Hartford, Nebraska. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished in 66th place last year in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will begin this season December 14 in the Hesston tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Knight boys’ basketball team finished last season earning third place in the Class 2A state tournament and finished the season with a 21-5, 7-3 and tied for 3rd with Ellsworth in the NCAA. The Knights will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Clifton-Clyde. … The Lady Knight basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished 15-7, 5-5 and in fourth place in the NCAA. The Lady Knights will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Clifton-Clyde.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished in fourth place last season at the Class 3A state tournament after losing against NCAA rival Beloit in the state tournament consolation game. The Trojans finished the season with a 16-10, 4-6 record and in 4th place in the NCAA. The Trojans will begin the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Hesston. … The Lady Trojan basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish with a 15-6, 8-2 record and share the NCAA title with Beloit. The Lady Trojans will open the 2024-25 season Friday when they host Hesston. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 34th place in last year’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season December 14 at the Minneapolis tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 87th place last year in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 season Saturday at the McPherson tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, December 6

Hesston at Southeast of Saline

Inman at Minneapolis

Beloit at Concordia

Lyons at Ellsworth

Clifton-Clyde at Sacred Heart

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Friday, December 6

Hesston at Southeast of Saline

Inman at Minneapolis

Beloit at Concordia

Lyons at Ellsworth

Clifton-Clyde at Sacred Heart