PREP – HOA Winter Week 7 Recap

After the first week of 2025 action in the 2024-25 winter season in the Heart of America Conference there are still three undefeated boys’ basketball teams, Ell-Saline being one of them.

The Cardinals currently share the top sport in the HOA boys’ standings with Moundridge, which stands alone atop the HOA girls’ standings.

The Ell-Saline and Moundridge boys’ basketball teams are both 7-0 overall and 2-0 in HOA action as the 2024-25 season settles into its key portion of the season.

The Moundridge Lady Wildcats are 6-1, 2-0 and have a ½ game lead over Berean Academy atop the HOA girls’ standings as the Beran Academy Lady Warriors are 5-1, 1-0 this season. The Lady Cardinals of Ell-Saline are currently at the bottom of the HOA standings still searching for their first victory of the season.

Mother Nature has had her time in the HOA, just as she has done damage across the entire scene of the state of Kansas’ high school winter activities. But, while Mother Nature has made her presence known, the HOA was still able to get basketball games completed and wresting events participated in during this past week.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Marion 48-35 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 58-43 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 48-38 against Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 64-51 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 9th place on Thursday in the Larned tournament with 4.0 points.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 51-36 against Inman on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 48-20 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 50-16 against Marion on Monday in a game which had been postponed earlier this season. The Lady Celtics defeated Ell-Saline 48-38 on Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Monday when it defeated Marion 68-64 in a game which had been postponed earlier this season. The Celtics lost 64-51 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Berean Academy 51-36 on Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 48-20 against Berean Academy on Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 50-16 in a postponed game on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost 48-35 against Bennington on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 68-64 against Hutchinson Trinity on Monday in a game that was postponed earlier this season. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished 11th with 36.0 points on Saturday in the Herington tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team was scheduled to host Garden Plain on Thursday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for January 16. The Lady Wildcats defeated Sterling 72-37 on Friday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Central Christian 77-23 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 75-25 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Wichita Classical 52-35 on Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball defeated Wichita Classical 58-30 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in the Augusta tournament on Friday and finished tied for 7th with 0.0 points. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place on Saturday with 4.0 points in the Augusta tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team was scheduled to play at Central Christian on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for February 20. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Central Christian on Friday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm and has been rescheduled for February 20.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 72-37 against Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Black Bears lost 55-27 against Central Plains on Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Central Plains 64-38 on Tuesday.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 6 1

Berean Aca. 1 0 5 1

Bennington 2 1 6 2

Marion 2 1 5 3

Inman 1 1 5 1

Hutch Trinity 1 1 1 6

Remington 0 1 6 1

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Sterling 0 1 0 6

Ell-Saline 0 2 0 7

Monday, January 13

Marion 50, Hutch Trinity 16

Tuesday, January 14

Hutch Trinity 48, Ell-Saline 38

Bennington 48, Marion 35

Inman 51, Berean Academy 36

Moundridge 77, Central Christian 23

Remington 52, Wichita Classical 35

Central Plains 55, Sterling 27

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 7 0

Ell-Saline 2 0 7 0

Remington 1 0 7 0

Sterling 1 0 5 1

Bennington 1 1 5 3

Berean Aca. 1 1 4 3

Hutch Trinity 0 1 0 6

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Marion 0 2 2 4

Inman 0 2 2 4

Tuesday, January 14

Ell-Saline 64, Hutch Trinity 51

Bennington 58, Marion 43

Berean Academy 48, Inman 20

Moundridge 75, Central Christian 25

Remington 58, Wichita Classical 30

Sterling 64, Central Plains 38