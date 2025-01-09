PREP – HOA Winter Week 6 Recap

Like most of high school athletics across the state of Kansas, at least the middle of the state, the Heart of America Conference saw its scheduled action for this week get postponed to later dates due to a snowstorm that struck the area.

Sedgwick High School was scheduled to host Medicine Lodge in a non-conference basketball doubleheader on Monday, but those games got postponed until Saturday due to the storm. The entire HOA’s basketball teams were scheduled to play some HOA doubleheaders and some non-conference games on Tuesday night, but all those games were postponed until later dates as well.

The HOA wrestling teams are scheduled to see their first action of 2025 in the coming days at different sites in different events.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team had its contest hosting Moundridge on Tuesday postponed due to snow. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team was scheduled to open 2025 action on Tuesday against Moundridge, but that game got postponed to a later date due to a snowstorm. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team is scheduled to compete in its first tournament in 2025 on Saturday at Salina South. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team had its HOA contest against Inman scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to weather. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team was scheduled to begin play in 2025 on Tuesday by hosting Inman, but that game got postponed to a later date due to a snowstorm. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mats Thursday for a dual at Larned. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team was scheduled to host Sedgwick on Tuesday, but that game got postponed to a later date. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play against Sedgwick on Tuesday, but that game has been postponed to a later date.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team was scheduled to play at Sterling on Tuesday, but that game has been postponed until February 10. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Sterling on Tuesday, but that game has been rescheduled for February 10.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team was scheduled for its first action of 2025 on Tuesday at Ell-Saline, but snow postponed that contest to a later date. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team’s HOA contest against Ell-Saline, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to later due to the snowstorm.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team was scheduled to play at Wichita Classical to open play in 2025, but the snowstorm postponed that contest until a later date. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play a non-conference contest against Wichita Classical on Tuesday, but snow has postponed that contest to a later date. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team is scheduled to see its first action of 2025 on Friday, January 17 at the Halstead tournament. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to see its first action of 2025 on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team was scheduled to begin play in 2025 on Tuesday at Bennington, but that game has been postponed due to the snowstorm to a later date. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Bennington on Tuesday, but a snowstorm has postponed that HOA game to a later date.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team was scheduled to open 2025 play on Tuesday in a non-conference contest at Chapparal, but snow has postponed that contest to a later date. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team’s non-conference contest at Chapparal, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed, due to snow, to a later date. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Friday, January 17 in the Halstead tournament. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Friday in the Augusta tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team was scheduled to open its 2025 action on Monday night against Medicine Lodge, but that game got postponed until Saturday due to the snowstorm. The Lady Cardinals were also scheduled to play at Berean Academy on Tuesday, but that contest was also postponed until later. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team had its 2025 opening contest against Medicine Lodge, scheduled for Monday, postponed until Saturday due to the snowstorm. The Cardinals’ game at Berean Academy scheduled for Tuesday night was also postponed to a later date.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team was scheduled to host Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, but that game has been postponed, due to the weather, until February 10. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play Hutchinson Trinity in an HOA contest on Tuesday, but the snowstorm postponed that contest until February 10.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 5 1

Berean Aca. 1 0 5 1

Bennington 1 0 4 1

Marion 1 0 4 2

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Remington 0 1 5 1

Inman 0 1 4 1

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Sterling 0 1 0 5

Ell-Saline 0 1 0 6

Monday, January 6

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick – PPD Jan. 11

Tuesday, January 7

Moundridge at Bennington – PPD

Sedgwick at Berean Academy – PPD

Inman at Ell-Saline – PPD

Marion at Wichita Classical – PPD to Feb. 10

Hutch Trinity at Sterling – PPD to Feb. 10

Remington at Chapparal – PPD

Friday, January 10

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 6 0

Remington 1 0 6 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 6 0

Sterling 1 0 4 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Bennington 0 1 4 2

Berean Aca. 0 1 3 3

Marion 0 1 2 3

Inman 0 1 2 3

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Monday, January 6

Medicine Lodge at Sedgwick – PPD Jan. 11

Tuesday, January 7

Moundridge at Bennington – PPD

Sedgwick at Berean Academy – PPD

Inman at Ell-Saline – PPD

Marion at Wichita Classical – PPD to Feb. 10

Hutch Trinity at Sterling – PPD to Feb. 10

Remington at Chapparal – PPD

Friday, January 10

Remington at Ell-Saline

Berean Academy at Bennington

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Sterling at Moundridge

Wichita Classical at Inman

Sedgwick at Central Christian