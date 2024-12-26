PREP – HOA Winter Week 4 Recap

Moundridge High School sits atop the Heart of America Conference as the HOA heads into the 2024 Christmas break during the 2024-25 winter season as both Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams are at the top of their respective HOA basketball standings.

Moundridge, Remington and Ell-Saline all remain undefeated in boys’ basketball with Moundridge leading the way in the HOA standings with a 2-0 HOA mark while Remington and Ell-Saline are both 1-0 in HOA action. Moundridge, Remington and Ell-Saline are all 6-0 overall so far this season.

Berean Academy, Bennington, Marion and Moundridge stand atop the HOA girls’ standings as each have a 1-0 HOA record. Berean Academy leads the way with a 5-1 overall record while Bennington and Moundridge are both 4-1 while Marion is 4-2 overall.

The Remington girls’ wrestling team has been the most active HOA team thus far this season, competing in three different tournaments while Marion and Ell-Saline have competed in one each. The Remington boys’ wrestling team has also competed in three tournaments thus far this season while the Marion boys have competed in two.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team did in the final week heading into the 2024 Christmas break:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Remington 39-36 on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, 47-37, against Remington on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball lost 66-14 against Berean Academy on Friday. …The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 41-31 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 66-14 on Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 41-31 against Ell-Saline on Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic basketball teams played their final doubleheader of 2024 on Tuesday, December 17 when they were swept by Wichita Classical and will not play again until Tuesday, January 7 when they play an HOA doubleheader at Sterling.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Central Christian 63-28 on Friday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team defeated Central Christian 59-44 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Sterling 41-37 on Thursday in the HOA opener for each team. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 73-43 against Sterling on Thursday in the HOA opener for each team. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team hosted a dual tournament on Friday where they finished 4th with a 1-4 record. The Warriors defeated Central Burdeen 24-12, but lost 60-6 against Republic County, 54-6 against Rock Creek, 42-6 against Douglass and 24-25 via tiebreaker against Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 72-26 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, 39-36, against HOA rival Bennington on Friday. …The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 47-37 on Friday. …The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 4th on Friday in the Marion County Duals with a 2-3 record. The Broncos lost 63-6 to Wellington, lost 42-18 against Fredonia and 51-12 against Hillsboro. The Broncos defeated Marion 24-24 via tiebreaker and Hesston 24-24 also via tiebreaker.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 72-26 against Moundridge on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost its HOA opener on Thursday, 41-37 against Marion. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 73-43 on Thursday in the HOA opener for each team.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 1 0 5 1

Bennington 1 0 4 1

Moundridge 1 0 4 1

Marion 1 0 4 2

Sedgwick 0 0 1 3

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Remington 0 1 5 1

Inman 0 1 4 1

Sterling 0 1 0 5

Ell-Saline 0 1 0 6

Thursday, December 19

Marion 41, Sterling 37

Friday, December 20

Bennington 39, Remington 36

Berean Academy 66, Ell-Saline 14

Inman 63, Central Christian 28

Moundridge at Sedgwick

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 6 0

Remington 1 0 6 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 6 0

Sterling 1 0 4 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 5

Bennington 0 1 4 2

Berean Aca. 0 1 3 3

Marion 0 1 2 3

Inman 0 1 2 3

Sedgwick 0 1 1 4

Thursday, December 19

Sterling 73, Marion 43

Friday, December 20

Remington 47, Bennington 37

Ell-Saline 51, Berean Academy 38

Moundridge 72, Sedgwick 26

Inman 59, Central Christian 44