PREP – HOA Winter Week 2 Recap

Moundridge High School has taken the first step towards claiming the 2024-25 winter sports season in the Heart of America Conference after both Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams swept Inman’s girls and boys’ basketball teams in the lone HOA basketball doubleheader this season this past week.
While Moundridge is 1-0 in HOA play to lead both boys and girls league divisions, the Berean Academy, Remington and Bennington boys’ basketball all stand at 2-0 overall, along with Moundridge atop the HOA boys’ basketball standings while Ell-Saline, Remington, Bennington and Marion all join Moundridge atop the HOA girls’ standings with 2-0 overall records. The Sedgwick boys and girls teams are both 1-0 this season.
The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinal wrestling team saw its first action of the season this past week when they competed in the McPherson tournament. Both Remington boys and girls wrestling teams also saw action this past week in different tournaments.
Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 51-37 victory against Sylvan. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 46-41 victory against Sylvan. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 50-31 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Republic County 66-38 on Tuesday.
ELL-SALINE
Boys Basketball – The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 73-19 victory against Herington. The Cardinals defeated Minneapolis 66-32 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 55-39 against Herington. The Lady Cardinals lost 57-23 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 13th place Saturday at the McPherson tournament with 14.0 points.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Warrior boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 60-22 victory against Caldwell. The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, falling 50-17 against Central Christian in the opening round of the Marion tournament. … The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 55-9 victory against Caldwell. The Lady Warriors opened play in the Marion tournament on Monday with a 45-25 victory against Central Christian.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Celtic boys’ basketball team suffered a 65-17 loss against Haven on Friday in its season opener. The Celtics lost against on Monday, falling 77-55 against Pratt. The Celtics lost 78-67 against Wellington on Tuesday. … The Lady Celtic basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 60-25 against Haven. The Lady Celtics suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Monday, falling 51-31 against Pratt. The Lady Celtics lost 90-17 against Wellington on Tuesday.
INMAN
The Teuton boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 43-37 victory against Minneapolis. The Teutons lost 66-30 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Lady Teuton basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 52-40 victory against Minneapolis. The Lady Teutons lost 60-47 against Moundridge on Tuesday.
MARION
The Warrior boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 64-38 victory against Goessel. The Warriors defeated Central Christian 48-45 in the opening round of their own tournament on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 45-33 against Goessel. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian in the opening round of the Marion Tournament 46-36 on Tuesday.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Wildcat boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 50-39 victory against Elyria Christian. … The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 73-28 victory against Elyria Christian. The Lady Wildcats defeated Inman 60-47 on Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Inman 66-30 on Tuesday.
REMINGTON
The Bronco boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 58-10 victory against Bluestem on Friday. The Broncos improved to 2-0 on Monday with a 49-42 victory against Frontenac. … The Lady Bronco basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 42-21 victory against Bluestem. The Lady Broncos improved to 2-0 this season on Monday with a 41-12 victory against Frontenac. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 19th with 0.0 points Saturday at the Pratt tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in the Pratt tournament on Friday where they finished in 15th place with 41.0 points.
SEDGWICK
The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 45-40 victory against Belle Plaine. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened its season with a 45-31 victory against Belle Plaine on Tuesday.
STERLING
The Black Bear boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 60-40 victory against Hillsboro. The Black Bears lost 62-61 against Great Bend on Tuesday in the opening round of the Kingman tournament. … The Lady Black Bear basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 62-17 against Hillsboro. The Lady Black Bears lost 54-36 against Great Bend in the opening round of the Kingman tournament on Tuesday.
2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Moundridge 1 0 2 0
Berean Aca. 0 0 2 0
Remington 0 0 2 0
Bennington 0 0 2 0
Sedgwick 0 0 1 0
Marion 0 0 1 1
Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2
Sterling 0 0 0 2
Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 3
Inman 0 1 1 1
Friday, December 6
Herington 55, Ell-Saline 39
Bennington 46, Sylvan 41
Berean Academy 55, Caldwell 9
Haven 60, Hutch Trinity 25
Inman 52, Minneapolis 40
Goessel 45, Marion 33
Moundridge 73, Elyria Christian 28
Remington 42, Bluestem 21
Hillsboro 62, Sterling 17
Monday, December 9
Berean Academy 45, Central Christian 25 – Marion Tournament
Pratt 51, Hutch Trinity 31
Remington 47, Frontenac 12
Tuesday, December 10
Moundridge 60, Inman 47
Minneapolis 57, Ell-Saline 23
Bennington 50, Republic County 31
Sedgwick 45, Belle Plaine 31
Wellington 90, Hutch Trinity 17
Marion 46, Central Christian 26 – at Marion Tournament
Great Bend 54, Sterling 36 – Kingman Tournament
2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Moundridge 1 0 2 0
Ell-Saline 0 0 2 0
Remington 0 0 2 0
Bennington 0 0 2 0
Marion 0 0 2 0
Sedgwick 0 0 1 0
Berean Aca. 0 0 1 1
Sterling 0 0 1 1
Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 3
Inman 0 1 1 1
Friday, December 6
Ell-Saline 73, Herington 19
Bennington 51, Sylvan 37
Berean Academy 60, Caldwell 22
Haven 65, Hutch Trinity 27
Inman 43, Minneapolis 37
Marion 64, Goessel 38
Moundridge 50, Elyria Christian 39
Remington 58, Bluestem 10
Sterling 60, Hillsboro 40
Monday, December 10
Central Christian 50, Berean Academy 17 – Marion Tournament
Pratt 77, Hutch Trinity 55
Remington 49, Frontenac 42
Tuesday, December 10
Moundridge 66, Inman 30
Ell-Saline 63, Minneapolis 32
Bennington 66, Republic County 38
Sedgwick 45, Belle Plaine 40
Wellington 78, Hutch Trinity 67
Marion 46, Central Christian 45 – Marion Tournament
Great Bend 62, Sterling 61– Kingman Tournament