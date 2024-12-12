PREP – HOA Winter Week 2 Recap

Moundridge High School has taken the first step towards claiming the 2024-25 winter sports season in the Heart of America Conference after both Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams swept Inman’s girls and boys’ basketball teams in the lone HOA basketball doubleheader this season this past week.

While Moundridge is 1-0 in HOA play to lead both boys and girls league divisions, the Berean Academy, Remington and Bennington boys’ basketball all stand at 2-0 overall, along with Moundridge atop the HOA boys’ basketball standings while Ell-Saline, Remington, Bennington and Marion all join Moundridge atop the HOA girls’ standings with 2-0 overall records. The Sedgwick boys and girls teams are both 1-0 this season.

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinal wrestling team saw its first action of the season this past week when they competed in the McPherson tournament. Both Remington boys and girls wrestling teams also saw action this past week in different tournaments.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 51-37 victory against Sylvan. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 46-41 victory against Sylvan. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 50-31 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Republic County 66-38 on Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

Boys Basketball – The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 73-19 victory against Herington. The Cardinals defeated Minneapolis 66-32 on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 55-39 against Herington. The Lady Cardinals lost 57-23 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 13th place Saturday at the McPherson tournament with 14.0 points.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 60-22 victory against Caldwell. The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, falling 50-17 against Central Christian in the opening round of the Marion tournament. … The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 55-9 victory against Caldwell. The Lady Warriors opened play in the Marion tournament on Monday with a 45-25 victory against Central Christian.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic boys’ basketball team suffered a 65-17 loss against Haven on Friday in its season opener. The Celtics lost against on Monday, falling 77-55 against Pratt. The Celtics lost 78-67 against Wellington on Tuesday. … The Lady Celtic basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 60-25 against Haven. The Lady Celtics suffered their 2nd loss of the season on Monday, falling 51-31 against Pratt. The Lady Celtics lost 90-17 against Wellington on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Teuton boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 43-37 victory against Minneapolis. The Teutons lost 66-30 against Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Lady Teuton basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 52-40 victory against Minneapolis. The Lady Teutons lost 60-47 against Moundridge on Tuesday.

MARION

The Warrior boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 64-38 victory against Goessel. The Warriors defeated Central Christian 48-45 in the opening round of their own tournament on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 45-33 against Goessel. The Lady Warriors defeated Central Christian in the opening round of the Marion Tournament 46-36 on Tuesday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 50-39 victory against Elyria Christian. … The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 73-28 victory against Elyria Christian. The Lady Wildcats defeated Inman 60-47 on Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Inman 66-30 on Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Bronco boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 58-10 victory against Bluestem on Friday. The Broncos improved to 2-0 on Monday with a 49-42 victory against Frontenac. … The Lady Bronco basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 42-21 victory against Bluestem. The Lady Broncos improved to 2-0 this season on Monday with a 41-12 victory against Frontenac. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished 19th with 0.0 points Saturday at the Pratt tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in the Pratt tournament on Friday where they finished in 15th place with 41.0 points.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 45-40 victory against Belle Plaine. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened its season with a 45-31 victory against Belle Plaine on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Black Bear boys’ basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 60-40 victory against Hillsboro. The Black Bears lost 62-61 against Great Bend on Tuesday in the opening round of the Kingman tournament. … The Lady Black Bear basketball team opened the season on Friday losing 62-17 against Hillsboro. The Lady Black Bears lost 54-36 against Great Bend in the opening round of the Kingman tournament on Tuesday.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 2 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 2 0

Remington 0 0 2 0

Bennington 0 0 2 0

Sedgwick 0 0 1 0

Marion 0 0 1 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Sterling 0 0 0 2

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 3

Inman 0 1 1 1

Friday, December 6

Herington 55, Ell-Saline 39

Bennington 46, Sylvan 41

Berean Academy 55, Caldwell 9

Haven 60, Hutch Trinity 25

Inman 52, Minneapolis 40

Goessel 45, Marion 33

Moundridge 73, Elyria Christian 28

Remington 42, Bluestem 21

Hillsboro 62, Sterling 17

Monday, December 9

Berean Academy 45, Central Christian 25 – Marion Tournament

Pratt 51, Hutch Trinity 31

Remington 47, Frontenac 12

Tuesday, December 10

Moundridge 60, Inman 47

Minneapolis 57, Ell-Saline 23

Bennington 50, Republic County 31

Sedgwick 45, Belle Plaine 31

Wellington 90, Hutch Trinity 17

Marion 46, Central Christian 26 – at Marion Tournament

Great Bend 54, Sterling 36 – Kingman Tournament

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 1 0 2 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 2 0

Remington 0 0 2 0

Bennington 0 0 2 0

Marion 0 0 2 0

Sedgwick 0 0 1 0

Berean Aca. 0 0 1 1

Sterling 0 0 1 1

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 3

Inman 0 1 1 1

Friday, December 6

Ell-Saline 73, Herington 19

Bennington 51, Sylvan 37

Berean Academy 60, Caldwell 22

Haven 65, Hutch Trinity 27

Inman 43, Minneapolis 37

Marion 64, Goessel 38

Moundridge 50, Elyria Christian 39

Remington 58, Bluestem 10

Sterling 60, Hillsboro 40

Monday, December 10

Central Christian 50, Berean Academy 17 – Marion Tournament

Pratt 77, Hutch Trinity 55

Remington 49, Frontenac 42

Tuesday, December 10

Moundridge 66, Inman 30

Ell-Saline 63, Minneapolis 32

Bennington 66, Republic County 38

Sedgwick 45, Belle Plaine 40

Wellington 78, Hutch Trinity 67

Marion 46, Central Christian 45 – Marion Tournament

Great Bend 62, Sterling 61– Kingman Tournament