PREP – HOA Winter Week 1 Recap

With the calendar turning to a new school year this past August, that included new opportunities and missing opportunities in the Heart of America Conference 2024-25 winter high school sports season

The new opportunities will come at Ell-Saline High School where the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals will produce wrestling teams this year. The missed opportunities come at Sterling High School where the Black Bears and Lady Black Bears will not field wrestling teams in the 2024-25 season.

That means the HOA will, once again, have four schools that compete in wrestling, just not the same four as this season Bennington, Ell-Saline, Marion and Remington will compete in wrestling in the HOA conference.

Last season the HOA had two boys’ wrestling teams each score 7.0 points at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament in Marion and Remington. No HOA girls’ wrestling teams scored points in the Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament.

The HOA will have the same 10 schools producing both boys and girls basketball teams, which was led by both Moundridge and Sterling boys’ teams last season as they both qualified for the Class 2A state tournament and met in the state semifinals, which Moundridge won enroute to a state championship while Sterling finished in 4th place at the state tournament.

Moundridge and Sterling were joined by Bennington in a 3-way tie for the regular season HOA title as all three finished with identical 8-1 HOA records. Moundridge won the HOA girls’ title by itself with an undefeated 9-0 mark in HOA competition.

Here is a look at what each HOA school and team did this past season and when they will begin the 2024-25 campaign:

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team tied for the HOA regular season title last year with Sterling and Moundridge as all three teams finished with 8-1 HOA records. The Bulldogs finished with an 18-5 overall record and will begin the 2024-25 season Friday at Sylvan. … The Lady Bulldog basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 12-10, 5-4 and finish tied for 4th in the HOA. The Lady Bulldogs will look to take that final step up the ladder this season, which begins Friday at Sylvan. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament and will look for more this season which begins Thursday at Hillsboro. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will be looking for more this season which begins Thursday in the Hillsboro tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished last season with an 18-5, 6-4 record and in 4th place in the HOA. The Cardinals will begin this season on Friday when they host Herington. … The Lady Cardinal basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them post an 11-10, 4-5 record and finish 6th in the HOA. The Lady Cardinals will open this Friday hosting Herington. … The Cardinals will compete in boys’ wrestling this season, and its season will begin Friday in the McPherson tournament. … The Lady Cardinals will compete in girls’ wrestling for the first time in school history this year and will begin the school’s girls’ wrestling career Saturday in the McPherson tournament.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished 9-12, 3-6 last season and 7th in the HOA. The Warriors will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Caldwell. … The Lady Warrior basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 16-6 overall and 8-1 in the HOA with its only loss coming against Moundridge, who won the HOA title with an undefeated record. The Lady Warriors will open this season Friday against Caldwell.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished 9-12, 4-5 last year and finished 5th in the HOA. The Celtics will open this season Friday at Haven. … The Lady Celtics are looking to rebuild this season after finished the 2023-24 season with a 3-18, 1-8 record and finishing 8th in the HOA. The Lady Celtics will begin that rebuild Friday at Haven.

INMAN

The Teuton boys’ basketball team is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finish 7-14, 0-9 and 10th in the HOA. The Teutons will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Minneapolis. … The Lady Teuton basketball team finished with a 15-7, 7-2 record last season, in 3rd place in the HOA. The Lady Teutons will look to take steps up this season which begins Friday at Minneapolis.

MARION

The Warrior basketball team finished last season with an 8-13, 2-7 record tied for 8th in the HOA. The Warriors will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Goessel. … The Lady Warrior basketball finished last season with a 7-14, 3-6 record and 8th in the HOA. The Lady Warriors will begin the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Goessel. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished tied for 46th place with 7.0 points at last year’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament and will begin this season December 14 at the Hesston tournament. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will open the 2024-25 campaign Saturday, December 14 at the Hesston tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat boys’ basketball team is looking to repeat and defend its 2024 Class 2A state championship, which it won with a 22-3, 8-1 record as the Wildcats shared the HOA title with Sterling and Bennington. The Wildcats will open the defense of those titles Friday at Elyria Christian. … The Lady Wildcat basketball team is the defending HOA champion after finishing last season with a 19-4, 9-0 record. The Lady Wildcats will open the 2024-25 season Friday at Elyria Christian.

REMINGTON

The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished last year with a 12-11, 4-5 record and in 6th place in the HOA. The Broncos will open the 2024-25 season Friday by hosting Bluestem. … The Lady Bronco basketball team finished last season with a 12-10, 5-4 record and tied for 4th in the HOA. The Lady Broncos will begin this season on Friday by hosting Bluestem. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished tied for 46th place in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament after scoring 7.0 points. The Broncos will open the 2024-25 season Saturday at the Pratt tournament. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team did not score any points at last year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state tournament and will be looking for more this season, which begins Friday, December 13 at the Douglass tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished last year with a 5-16, 2-7 record and tied for 8th in the HOA. The Cardinals will begin this season on Tuesday, December 10 at Belle Plaine. … The Lady Cardinal basketball is looking to rebuild this season after finishing last season with a 2-19, 0-9 record and in 10th place in the HOA. The Lady Cardinals will open this season Tuesday, December 10 at Belle Plaine. …

STERLING

The Black Bear boys’ wrestling team finished the 2023-24 season with a 22-4, 8-1 record, as the 4th place team in the Class 2A state tournament and shared the HOA title with Moundridge and Bennington. The Black Bears will open the 2024-25 Friday at Hillsboro. … The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished last year with a 7-14, 4-5 record and tied for 4th in the HOA. The Lady Black Bears will begin this season Friday at Hillsboro.

2024-25 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Friday, December 6

Herington at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Sylvan

Caldwell at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Haven

Inman at Minneapolis

Goessel at Marion

Moundridge at Elyria Christian

Bluestem at Remington

Sterling at Hillsboro

2024-25 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings 11-man

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Aca. 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Friday, December 6

Herington at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Sylvan

Caldwell at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Haven

Inman at Minneapolis

Goessel at Marion

Moundridge at Elyria Christian

Bluestem at Remington

Sterling at Hillsboro