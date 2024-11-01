Prep AVCTL II Week 9 Recap

While Eisenhower High School wrapped up the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football championship last week, the Tigers will not enter the 2024 postseason on a winning note as the Tigers finished the regular season last Friday suffering just their second loss of the season as they lost 31-28 against Wichita Northwest in a non-conference regular season finale.

The AVCTL II will have four of its seven football teams hosting opening round playoff games tonight as Eisenhower, Andover, Andover Central and Goddard each earned that honor with their regular season records.

The AVCTL II has one of its seven volleyball teams still alive in this weekend’s state volleyball tournaments as the Andover Lady Trojans qualified for the Class 5A’s No. 3 seed and will begin pool play action today at Tony’s Pizza Event center.

The AVCTL II saw its 2024 season on the soccer pitch come to an end Thursday with Andover and Andover Central both losing in their regional final matches. Four of the seven AVCTL II soccer teams lost in the opening round of the regional tournament while Salina Central did not qualify for the regional tournament.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered a 31-13 loss against cross-town rival Andover Central Friday to finish the 2024 regular season. The Trojan will host Hays tonight in the opening of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for this weekend’s Class 5A state tournament after winning a Class 5A sub-state tournament this past Saturday. The Lady Trojans won the sub-state tournament with a 25-15, 25-17 victory against Ark City and a 25-17, 25-18 victory against Bishop Carroll. … The Trojan soccer team opened Class 5A regional play Monday with a 4-3 victory on penalty kicks against Hutchinson. The Trojans saw their season end Thursday, falling 3-1 against Valley Center in the regional finals. The Trojans finished 2024 with an 8-10 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 31-13 victory against cross-town rival Andover High. The Jaguars will begin Class 5A playoff competition on Friday by hosting El Dorado. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team had its 2024 season come to an end after a 31-4 record Saturday after they went 1-1 in the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Hutchinson 25-18, 26-24 in the opening round, but lost 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the championship match. … The Jaguar soccer team defeated Topeka Seaman 2-1 Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament but lost 3-0 against Maize South Thursday in the regional final to see their 2024 season end after an 11-7 campaign.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team snapped a 5-game losing streak Friday and closed the 2024 regular season with a 26-0 victory against Newton. The Bulldogs will begin the Class 5A playoffs Friday when they play at Buhler. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 15-18 record Saturday after losing 25-15, 25-17 against Andover in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog soccer team had its 2024 season come to an end on Monday after it lost 8-0 against Valley Center. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tigers closed the 2024 regular season Friday with its second straight loss, as they fell 31-28 against Wichita Northwest. The Tigers will open the Class 5A playoffs Friday by hosting Emporia. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team saw its 2024 season come to an end after a 21-15 record. The Lady Tigers had their season come to an end Saturday when they lost 25-12, 25-16 against Bishop Carroll in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Tiger soccer team had its 2024 season come to an end Monday after a 7-9-1 record. The Tigers had their season end Monday after they lost 2-1 in double overtime against Maize South in the first round of the Class 5A regional tournament.

GODDARD

The Lion football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday falling 52-24 against Salina Central in the regular season finale. The Lions will open the Class 5A playoffs Friday when they host Valley Center. … The Lady Lion volleyball team had its season end on Saturday after a 15-19 record. The 2024 season ended after the Lady Lions were defeated 25-15, 25-15 against Great Bend in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Lion soccer team saw its 2024 season come to an end Monday falling 7-0 against Topeka West. The Lions finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record.

NEWTON

The Railer football team lost 26-0 Friday against Ark City to finish the 2024 regular season without a victory. The Railers will open the Class 5A playoffs Friday when they play at Great Bend. … The Lady Railer volleyball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the 2024 season with a 9-25 record. … The Railer soccer team had its 2024 season come to an end Monday as they lost 3-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Railers finished the season with a 10-6-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football finished the 2024 regular season Friday with a 52-24 victory against Goddard. The Mustangs will begin the Class 5A playoffs Friday when they play at Maize South. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament and finished the 2024 season with a 9-25 record. … The Mustang soccer team did not qualify for the Class 5A regional tournament and finished the season with a 1-15 record.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

3Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 6 2

Andover Cent. 5 1 7 1

Goddard 4 2 6 2

Andover 3 3 4 4

Salina Central 2 4 4 4

Arkansas City 2 4 2 6

Newton 0 6 0 8

Friday, October 25

Salina Central 52, Goddard 24

Andover Central 31, Andover 13

Ark City 26, Newton 0

Wichita Northwest 31, Eisenhower 28

Friday, November 1

Newton at Great Bend

Hays at Andover

Emporia at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Goddard

Ark City at Buhler

El Dorado at Andover Central